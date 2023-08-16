Sit back and enjoy a walk through Holy Writ’s gallery of blessings in Christ. “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with every spiritual blessing in heavenly places in Christ ‘’ (Ephesians 1:3). Take time to pause and think upon the value of each jewel.
- Justification (acquittal/deemed to be right/no reckoning of sins) – “knowing that a man is not justified by the works of the laws but by faith in Jesus Christ, even we have believed in Christ Jesus, that we might be justified by faith in Christ and not by works of the law; for by works of the law no flesh shall be justified” (Galatians 2:16).
- Sanctification (holy, consecrate, separate, set apart) – “For this is the will of God, your sanctification: that you should abstain from sexual immorality; that each of you should know how to possess his own vessel in sanctification and honor, not in passion of lust, like the Gentiles who do not know God … For God did not call us to uncleanness, but in holiness” (1 Thessalonians 4:3-5,7).
- Reconciliation (exchange, bring into a changed relationship) – “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold all things have become new. Now all things are of God, who has reconciled us to Himself through Jesus Christ, and has given us the ministry of reconciliation, that is, that God was in Christ reconciling the world to Himself, not imputing their trespasses to them, and has committed to us the word of reconciliation” (2 Cor 5:17-19).
- Adotion (“a son”; “a placing” [placing as a son]) – “For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, these are sons of God. For you did not receive the spirit of bondage again to fear, but you received the Spirit of adoption by whom we cry out ‘Abba, Father.’ The Spirit Himself bears witness with our spirit that we are children of God” (Romans 12:14-16).
- Priest (“one who offers sacrifice and has the charge of things pertaining thereof”) – “you also … a holy priesthood, to offer up spiritual sacrifices acceptable to God through Jesus Christ” (1 Peter 2:5); “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that you present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable to God, which is your reasonable service” (Romans 12:1).