I had just graduated high school and entered a secretarial training program at a trust company on Wall Street in New York City. After a time in one department, I was given a secretarial position in the marketing department.
Sometime later, my boss called me into his office. He told me how the executive vice president’s secretary would be out for a time and they needed someone that could take her place.
Then he told me that he wanted me to be that person.
Nerves began to eat me up inside as I contemplated those plush executive offices and the businessmen at the top of the ladder.
So, my initial response was “No. Please send someone else with more experience.”
And his response to my refusal has stayed with me all of these years.
The book of Esther tells of an unlikely candidate that became queen to King Ahasuerus of Persia. Though Esther seemed the last person who even as queen could save the Jewish people from annihilation, God had chosen her … a Jewish young woman who won the King’s heart.
In her case, to approach the king without being summoned could be a death sentence, especially when she would be accusing one of his princes and closest advisors of an evil plot to annihilate the Jews.
Her cousin, Mordecai, encouraged her in Esther 4: 13-14 NKJV in spite of the threat to her own life by saying, “Do not think in your heart that you will escape in the king’s palace any more than all the other Jews … Yet who knows whether you have come to the kingdom for such a time as this?”
Wisdom and courage prevailed as she approached the king and he welcomed her. She then allowed a plan to unfold.
We see how God’s perfect timing and placement of people is resourcefully used by him when we may not be aware. By the grace of God, his chosen vessel Esther was used to save the Jews.
My situation is no where near what Esther encountered, but being chosen for a special role is something we need to embrace even when our knees are knocking.
We step out in courage, God gives grace and wisdom.
In my new role, my confidence and skills grew. I became appreciative that others may see something in us that we can’t see in ourselves.
Be assured, if God calls, he will equip.
Let him choose you. You won’t regret it. Selah