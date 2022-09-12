Birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, achievements … all reasons to celebrate.
Recently, one of our sons, his wife, and two college age children called to ask if they could come for a visit.
“Sure,” we said, especially since it was his dad’s birthday.
Meanwhile, another son and his wife came by, too. And later in the evening, our third son and family called to say Happy Birthday … rounding out the day.
Though it wasn’t a planned birthday party, it was even better. A day of laughter, thanksgiving and reminiscence…festive because we celebrated with the whole family.
Sometimes I think we have lost the art of celebration. I have been reminded of this through a study I am doing called Growing Slow by Jennifer Dukes Lee.
I remember times that no matter what Ken and I did, what antique shop we visited, or quaint town we strolled through … day trips or longer … we treated each as if it was a mini-vacation. Somewhere along the line, we haven’t deliberately thought this way quite as often.
But vacations give an air of celebration to even the most ordinary.
Recently we stayed a couple of nights at a country place in Tennessee to be refreshed from moving plans. We had a small apartment and cooked our own meals…each simple task a reason to be thankful. Doing this in a different place surrounded by nature and nestled along a refreshing river felt like vacation. Simply sitting outdoors and watching the fireflies was a celebration.
Why do you suppose that we don’t participate in celebrating more? Perhaps we link celebrations only to something significant. And, we should. But those moments are fewer and further between.
Or, perhaps we realize that some celebrations have become very commercial and we try to back away from that. However, if in doing so we neglect to celebrate at all, we rob ourselves of something very special that God has implanted in each heart.
In the Bible, there are many instances of God asking his people to celebrate with feasts and music. And there is a verse in Isaiah 25:6 NLT that speaks of a future day when God himself will prepare a feast for us. Listen …
“In Jerusalem, the Lord of Heaven’s Armies will spread a wonderful feast for all the people of the world … a delicious banquet with clear, well-aged wine and choice meat.”
We have much to celebrate daily. Belonging to Christ Jesus is at the top of the list. Let’s be intentional and not let these moments pass us by.
Be celebrators today and every day. Selah
