Meeting Ken was such a delight. Hearing him pray lifted my spirits and brought me hope and joy. His smile … oh, wait.
I’m getting ahead of myself.
Meeting Ken was such a delight. Hearing him pray lifted my spirits and brought me hope and joy. His smile … oh, wait.
I’m getting ahead of myself.
I had been a single mom for about seven years. Daily I prayed God would bring me a new mate to share my life with and be a daddy to my young son.
Along the way, the Holy Spirit within me nudged me to develop a deeper walk with the Lord. In so doing, my prayers developed a new desire.
If the Lord Jesus had someone for me and my son, then I wanted our lives and marriage to be one of serving God. What form that would take would be his choice. But I knew this someone would love the Lord and his smiling countenance would show it. And, perhaps, (with lots of hope attached) he would love to sing.
Through those years of transforming prayer, I was learning to ask for the things that put the Lord first and my desires second. Yielding to his will took place one spring morning.
New peace flooded my soul and I rested my hopes and dreams in him. About one month later, when least expecting it, Ken came into my life on a Christian singles bike hike.
And the rest is history, as they say.
Colossians 1: 16b -18 NKJV is one of my favorite verses of Scripture. It settles and establishes who I place my faith and trust in. Therefore, helping me keep first things first.
“All things were created through Him and for Him. And He is before all things, and in Him all things consist. And He is the head of the body, the church, who is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead, that in all things He may have the preeminence.”
Therefore, when I put Jesus Christ first in my life … my first love, because of who he is … all else I need follows. Love for my husband, children, grandchildren and all other relationships are second to my love for the Lord.
However, because of his great love for me – my seconds are more deeply, meaningfully and ‘fulfillingly’ loved than had they been made first without his preeminence in my life.
Reading in Matthew 6: 31b confirms this truth when it says, “But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.”
In Revelation 2: 4, the Lord is admonishing the Ephesus church that she has left her first love.
So, first things first. Selah
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.