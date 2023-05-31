Atonement
Lutheran ChurchThe Resurrection Lutheran Church will be joining Atonement Lutheran Church in Sebring during the summer months from May 28 to Sept. 24. Resurrection Lutheran will start services back on Oct. 1. Atonement Church is at 1178 SE Lakeview Drive in Sebring. The Resurrection office is still open at 863-453-6868.
Church of Buttonwood BayPastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject “Questions Still Being Asked” at the Sunday morning worship service. Scripture is from Acts 16. Service is traditional, non-denominational and open to all residents and non-residents alike. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital in Sebring. For more information, call 863- 446-3695.
Emmanuel United Church of ChristRev. George Miller will speak Sunday on scripture from Acts 18:1-11. Holy Communion will be observed. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road) in Sebring. For more information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon ParkRev. Chris Snider, senior pastor, and Rev. Brett Morey, associate pastor, will lead the worship service. The sermon will be from Psalm 1 and is titled “A Song of Wisdom.” Nursery is available for the morning service. Church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. in Avon Park. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake JosephinePastor Stephen Ahrens begins a new sermon series, “Psalms Road Trip 1: The Man of God” (Psalm 1), in both Sunday morning services. Evening service at 6 p.m. is “Oldies but Goodies 11: Dietrich Bonhoeffer” (“Gideon”). The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. For more information, visit the website fbclakejosephine.org, follow on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon ParkGuest speaker, Rev. Ed Fleagle will speak Sunday on “Getting the Story Correct” based on John 6:28-40. Special music will be provided by Mrs. Dale Brockway at the organ and Cheryl Sanders at the piano playing a medley of patriotic songs titled “America.” The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. On Sunday morning, the doors will open at 10:15 a.m.; service begins at 10:40 a.m. Church phone is 863-453-3242.
Sebring Church of the BrethrenThe Sebring Church of the Brethren is holding membership classes Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. at the church. Food Pantry is Fridays from 2-4 p.m. If you would like to make a donation of dried or canned goods, please drop it off at the church. Wednesday night meals are at 5:30 p.m. in the community room Blough Hall. All are welcome to participate in the meal and the fellowship. The church is at 700 S. Pine St. in Sebring. Phone 863-385-1597.
Community Bible ChurchCommunity Bible Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church fellowship hall. The church is at 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route) in Avon Park. Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.