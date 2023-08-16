Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church
Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church is offering a time to share your grief in the loss of a spouse, parent, or child through GriefShare. The 13 sessions are from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Monday ending Monday, Oct. 30. The church is at 2600 N. Highlands Blvd., north of Avon Park. Classes will be in room 5101 in the small 5000 building, closest to Highlands Boulevard. For more information, call church office at 863- 452-6556.
Pastor Cecil Hess is continuing a series on the theme “First Century Writers with a Modern Day Message” at the Sunday 9 a.m. worship service. The topic this week is “Luke: Who is my Neighbor”. Special music presentation by Cheryl Rockwell. Holy Communion will be observed at the 9 a.m. service. Service is traditional, non denominational and open to all, residents and non-residents alike. The church is just off U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital in Sebring. For more information call 863- 446-3695.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
Special speaker will be Diane Griffith. The scripture for Sunday is from 2 Corinthians 10:12-18. Friday at 7 p.m. is free movie night in fellowship hall with “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”. Monday is drive-through food distribution for people in need – from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The church is at 3115 Hope St. in Sebring (off Hammock Road). For more information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
Rev. Chris Snider, senior pastor, and Rev. Brett Morey, associate pastor, will lead the Sunday worship service. The sermon will be from Psalm 23 and is titled “A Song of Confidence”. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. in Avon Park. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message “Noah’s Ark 3: Nowhere to Land” (Genesis 8) in both Sunday morning services. The 6 p.m. study is “The Chosen: You Are Made New.” Sandwiches will be served. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. For more information, visit the website www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon Sunday is titled “He Rose Again and Ascended” based on Luke 24:44-53. Special music provided by the Music Team singing “Is He Worthy?” An Agape luncheon is after the worship service. Afterwards, a town hall meeting will be held. All members and non-members are welcome to attend. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St., Avon Park. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. Sunday morning, the doors open at 10:15 a.m. The service begins at 10:40 a.m. Church phone is 863-453-3242.
Sebring Church of the Brethren
Church is holding membership classes Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. at the church. Food Pantry is Fridays from 2-4 p.m. If you would like to make a donation of dried or canned goods, please drop it off at the church. Wednesday meals are at 5:30 p.m. in the community room Blough Hall. All are welcome to participate in the meal and the fellowship. The church is at 700 S. Pine St., Sebring. Phone: 863-385-1597.
The church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church fellowship hall. Location is 1400 County Road 17 A North, Avon Park (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.