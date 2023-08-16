Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church

Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church is offering a time to share your grief in the loss of a spouse, parent, or child through GriefShare. The 13 sessions are from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Monday ending Monday, Oct. 30. The church is at 2600 N. Highlands Blvd., north of Avon Park. Classes will be in room 5101 in the small 5000 building, closest to Highlands Boulevard. For more information, call church office at 863- 452-6556.

Recommended for you