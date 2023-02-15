Avon Park Holiness Camp

AVON PARK — Friday at 7 p.m. Avon Park Holiness Camp, at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave, (across from Walmart and U.S. 27) will have a worship service in the Tabernacle featuring speaker Rev. Glenn Black, pastor, district superintendent emeritus in the Kentucky and Tennessee district of The Wesleyan Church. All are welcome. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. On Tuesday at 10 a.m. Bible study will continue in the Tabernacle taught by Dr. Blake Neff, in Hebrews 11; topic is “By Faith – Isaac, Jacob and Joseph.”

