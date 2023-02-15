Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Friday at 7 p.m. Avon Park Holiness Camp, at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave, (across from Walmart and U.S. 27) will have a worship service in the Tabernacle featuring speaker Rev. Glenn Black, pastor, district superintendent emeritus in the Kentucky and Tennessee district of The Wesleyan Church. All are welcome. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. On Tuesday at 10 a.m. Bible study will continue in the Tabernacle taught by Dr. Blake Neff, in Hebrews 11; topic is “By Faith – Isaac, Jacob and Joseph.”
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK – Sunday, the message will be “The Light of the World” from John 9:1-11. Wednesday at 6 p.m., Bible study continues from Philippians 3:12-21. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Sunday at the 9 a.m. worship service, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject “Something We All Can Do,” based on Matthew 6. Communion will be served. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital. For more information, call 863-446-3695.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — Sunday is “Canadian Heritage Day”. Pastor George Miller will deliver the message from Matthew 16:24-17:8. The Shepherd’s Pantry drive-thru will distribute our monthly food to those in need on Monday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The “Trunk Sale” is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free movie, “The Fabelmans,” is Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For more information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday’s sermon will be from Luke 12.54 — 13.21, and is titled “Crisis Hour, Part 2”. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message, “Blueprint for Beautiful Homes 3: Bible Truth for Parents,” from Psalm 78:4-8. Location is 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website fbclakejosephine.org, follow on Facebook, or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is titled “Christian Character” based on Colossians 3:12-4:1. Special music will be the Music Team singing “How Deep the Father’s Love”. The church office will be closed Monday. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. For more information, call 863-453-3242.
Maranatha Baptist Church of Sebring
SEBRING — From Feb. 19 — 22, the second Bible conference will be held with Dr. David Strope as the guest speaker. His focus will be “Living by Faith in a Perishing World’’. The conference schedule is: Sunday school at 9 a.m., morning worship at 10:15 a.m. and evening service 6 p.m.; Monday through Wednesday services are at 6 p.m. If unable to attend, enjoy the blessings on live stream at www.maranathabaptistsebring.org/livestream. The second musical concert will be Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. with Dr. Esther Waite and Susan Kindall. Waite is the woodwind program director at Bob Jones University and is also principal flutist of the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra. Kindall is an internationally recognized performing scholar and director and is currently ministering at Furman University while serving as director of music at Greenwood Association Reformed Presbyterian Church.
Resurrection Lutheran Church
AVON PARK — Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. is the annual indoor yard sale in Burke Hall. Proceeds to be given to several local charities. For more information, call 863-453-6858. Church location is 324 E. Main St.