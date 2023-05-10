In observance of Mother’s Day on Sunday, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject “Good Advice From A Mother” from John 2. A special Mother’s Day presentation will be given by Terri Tatterson. The service is traditional and non denominational, open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital in Sebring. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
Mother’s Day Sunday, Pastor Toby Cribbs’ will bring the message, “The Commitment of Hannah” from 1 Samuel 1:1-20. The Wednesday nigt Bible study is James 4:13-17. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. in Avon Park. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
Rev. George Miller will speak on scripture from Romans 5:1-11 in honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday. Friday, May 19, is the free movie, “King Richard”, at 7 p.m. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road) in Sebring. For more information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
Rev. Chris Snider, senior pastor, and Rev. Brett Morey, associate pastor, will lead the Sunday worship service. The sermon will be from Ruth 2 and is titled “There are No Accidents with God”. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. in Avon Park. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message “Altar Call 3: My Baby Dedications” from Proverbs 22:6 in both Sunday morning services. A free gift will be given to all mothers. There will be no evening service. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. For more information, visit the website www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon on Sunday is titled “Salvation is from the Lord”, based on Psalm 37:16-30 and 30-40. Special music will be the Music Team singing “Days of Elijah.” The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. On Sunday, the doors open at 10:15 a.m. The service begins at 10:40 a.m.
Church phone is 863-453-3242.
Whispering Pines Baptist Church Disaster Workshop
Whispering Pines Baptist Church will hold a Disaster Preparedness Workshop from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Fellowship Hall at 303 White Pine Drive (parking entrance off Yellow Pine Drive) in Sebring. Learn simple and inexpensive tips for helping your family be prepared for disasters. There will be door prizes. For more information, and to RSVP, call 863-784-7189.
Sebring Church of the Brethren
Membership classes will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursdays at Sebring Church of the Brethren. Food Pantry is Fridays from 2-4 p.m. If you would like to make a donation of dried or canned goods, please drop it off at the church. Wednesday meals are at 5:30 p.m. in the community room Blough Hall. All are welcome to participate in the meal and the fellowship. The church is at 700 S. Pine St. in Sebring. Phone: 863-385-1597.
Community Bible Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route) in Avon Park. Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Call the church office to confirm the day and time.