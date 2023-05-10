Church of Buttonwood Bay

In observance of Mother’s Day on Sunday, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject “Good Advice From A Mother” from John 2. A special Mother’s Day presentation will be given by Terri Tatterson. The service is traditional and non denominational, open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital in Sebring. For information, call 863-446-3695.

