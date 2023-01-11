AVON PARK — Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m., Avon Park Holiness Camp, 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. (across from Walmart and U.S. 27) will have a worship service in the Tabernacle with missions emphasis featuring Jennifer Bennett serving in Kenya, Africa with World Gospel Mission. All are welcome. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. On Tuesday at 10 a.m. Bible study will continue in the Tabernacle taught by Dr. Blake Neff. The topic comes from Hebrews 11 and is “By Faith — Abel & Enoch.” On Thursday at 10 a.m. will be a prayer fellowship in Luce Lounge.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Jan. 15, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “Who Touched Me,” from Luke 8:40-48. Wednesday at 6 p.m., Bible study continues from Philippians 2:5-11. Everyone is welcome. The Cornerstone Christian Church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 15, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject “I Can’t Believe He Was Invited” from Luke 6. Communion will be served; open to all. Music by the choir. The congregation meets at 9 a.m. each Sunday in the safety and security of the Buttonwood Bay recreation center. Worship is non denominational and open to residents and non residents alike. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital. For more information call 863-446-3695.
Crossroads Healing Seminar
SEBRING — Monday through Wednesday, March 16-18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (with a two-hour lunch break), Crossroads Church & Equipping Center will host an advanced training seminar in “Applied Healing 101.” This is taught by DLM Naples, Florida team, with John Lake message and training. Seminar is free, however, registration is required. To register, visit dominionlifefl.com. Location is 6424 U.S. 27 South. For more information, call 863-385-1314.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 15, Pastor George Miller will deliver the message from Matthew 4:1-17. Food pantry is open to those in need in the community every month on the third Monday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. On Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall is FREE Movie Night, with the award winning movie “Belfast” shown this week. There will also be a 50/10 raffle. Snacks and drinks available for purchase. All proceeds go to Emmanuel UCC General Fund. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK— Sunday, Jan. 15, the sermon will be from Luke 10:1-37, and is titled “The Work of a Disciple.” Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, Jan. 15, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is titled “Sufficiency of Christ” based on Colossians 1:1-18. Special music by the Music Team singing “You Said.” Wednesday at 6 p.m. there will be a covered dish supper. Guest speaker will be Sherry White from Amazing Grace Ministries in Wauchula. The public is invited to call the church and leave a reservation, plus bring a covered dish to the dinner. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. On Sunday morning the doors will open at 10:15 a.m. The service begins at 10:40 a.m.
SEBRING — Jan. 22-25 will be the first Maranatha Baptist Church Bible conference. Dr. Tim Schmig will present “Stories in Stone” as guest speaker at the church. He is the executive director of the Michigan Association of Christian schools. He and his wife live in Owosso, Michigan and attend Immanuel Baptist Church in Corunna. The conference schedule is: Sunday school, 9 a.m.; morning worship, 10:15 a.m., and evening service, 6 p.m. Monday–Wednesday services are at 6 p.m. The church is at 35 Maranatha Blvd.