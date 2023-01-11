Avon Park Holiness Camp

AVON PARK — Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m., Avon Park Holiness Camp, 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. (across from Walmart and U.S. 27) will have a worship service in the Tabernacle with missions emphasis featuring Jennifer Bennett serving in Kenya, Africa with World Gospel Mission. All are welcome. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. On Tuesday at 10 a.m. Bible study will continue in the Tabernacle taught by Dr. Blake Neff. The topic comes from Hebrews 11 and is “By Faith — Abel & Enoch.” On Thursday at 10 a.m. will be a prayer fellowship in Luce Lounge.

