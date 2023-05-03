Church of

Buttonwood BayPastor Cecil Hess will speak at the Sunday morning worship service on the subject “Some Things I Do Not Understand” from John 11. Special music by soloist Georgia Eshelman. Worship is non-denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital in Sebring. For more information, call 863-446-3695.

