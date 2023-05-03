Church of
Buttonwood BayPastor Cecil Hess will speak at the Sunday morning worship service on the subject “Some Things I Do Not Understand” from John 11. Special music by soloist Georgia Eshelman. Worship is non-denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital in Sebring. For more information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian ChurchPastor Toby Cribbs’ sermon on Sunday is titled “Walking By Faith – the Call of Abraham” from Genesis 12. The Wednesday evening Bible study is James 4. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. in Avon Park. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Crossroads Fellowship of SebringAt 11 a.m. Saturday, the Church Aglow Meeting will feature guest speaker Tina Betancourt, a member of the Ambassador’s Kingdom Mission Apostolic Team. Bring family, friends, men and women and sign the guest book at the door. The church is at 6422 U.S. 27 South in Sebring.
Emmanuel United Church of ChristRev. George Miller will speak Sunday on scripture from Romans 1:1-7. Holy Communion will be observed. Friday, May 5-7, will be the Florida United Church of Christ Women’s 96th Annual Conference at San Pedro Development Center, 95 Bishop Grady Lane in Winter Park. Register at www.uccwomen.org. The conference theme is “Prayer Journey”. Friday, May 19, is the free movie, “King Richard”, at 7 p.m. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road) in Sebring. For more information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon ParkRev. Chris Snider, senior pastor, and Rev. Brett Morey, associate pastor, will lead the worship service on Sunday. The sermon will be from Ruth 1 and is titled “Don’t Run from Your Problems”. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. in Avon Park. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake JosephinePastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message “Altar Call 2: My Wedding” from I Peter 3:1-8 in both Sunday morning services. The evening service is “Oldies but Goodies 10: Ignatius of Antioch (“To the Philadelphians”). The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. For more information, visit the website www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon ParkPastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is titled “Contentment in the Lord” based on Psalm 37:16-29. Special music will be provided by the Music Team singing “Highly Exalted”. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. On Sunday, the doors will open at 10:15 a.m. Service begins at 10:40 a.m. The church phone is 863-453-3242.
Sebring Church of the BrethrenThe Sebring Church of the Brethren is holding membership classes Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. at the church. Food Pantry is Fridays from 2-4 p.m. To make a donation of dried or canned goods, please drop it off at the church. Wednesday night meals are at 5:30 p.m. in the community room Blough Hall. All are welcome to participate in the meal and the fellowship. The church is at 700 S. Pine St. in Sebring. Phone: 863-385-1597.
Community Bible ChurchCommunity Bible Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. The church is at 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route) in Avon Park. Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.