Avon Park
Holiness CampAVON PARK — Friday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m., Avon Park Holiness Camp at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. (across from Walmart and U.S. 27) will have a worship service in the Tabernacle featuring speaker Rev. Chad Tingley, senior pastor from South Lake Wales Church of God. All are welcome. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com. Call 863-453-6831, email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Tuesday at 10 a.m. Bible study with Dr. Blake Neff continues in the Tabernacle in Hebrews 11 with topic, “By Faith-Abraham”. Thursday at 10 a.m. is Prayer Fellowship in Luce Lounge.
Cornerstone Christian ChurchAVON PARK — Sunday, Jan. 29, Pastor Toby Cribbs will lead the congregation in the traditional “Fifth Sunday Singing Service”. Wednesday night at 6 p.m., Bible study continues from Philippians 2. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Church of Buttonwood BaySEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 29, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject “We Never Did It That Way Before” from Matthew 12. Special music by the choir and soloist Georgia Eshelman. The congregation meets at 9 a.m. each Sunday in the safety and security of the recreation hall. Worship is non denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital. For more information call 863-446-3695.
Emmanuel United Church of ChristSEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 29, Pastor George Miller will deliver the message from Matthew 6:1-8. A fundraiser spaghetti dinner will be held on Friday, Feb. 10 from 4-7 p.m. Dine in and take out available. Proceeds for mission ministries of the church. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon ParkAVON PARK — Sunday, Jan. 29, Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor and Rev. Brett Moret, Associate Pastor will lead the worship service. The sermon will be from Luke 11:14-54, and is titled “Barriers to the Gospel”. The nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake JosephineSEBRING — Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 5:30 p.m. the church is serving a free dinner and having a bake sale. All proceeds collected benefit the Youth camp fund. 6 p.m. begins “Elevate Kids” and youth activities; 6:10 p.m. is the adult prayer and Bible study. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon ParkAVON PARK — Sunday, Jan. 29, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is titled “Not Philosophy, But Christ” based on Colossians 2:1-10. Special music will be provided by Mrs. Dale Brockway at the organ and Cheryl Sanders at the piano playing “Tell Me the Old, Old Story.” The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. On Sunday the doors open at 10:15 a.m.; service begins at 10:40 a.m. For more information, call 863-453-3242.
Maranatha Baptist ChurchSEBRING — Friday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. Gary and Martha Matthews will present the first musical concert. Gary holds music degrees as well as a doctorate degree. Martha holds a master’s in performance on the flute and is a sought-after handbell clinician. Together, their concerts include a diversity of music using the piano and organ, trumpet, voices, flute and handbells. Come for a delightful evening of music. The church is at 35 Maranatha Blvd. For more information, call 863-382-4301.
Southside Baptist ChurchSEBRING — Beginning Monday, Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m., Southside Baptist will host a monthly Bible study examining current events in the light of Biblical prophecy. Rev. Reinhold Buxbaum will lead the study. Just bring your Bibles and questions. It will be held on the first Monday of each month in the church Student Ministry Center building at 379 S. Commerce Ave. For more information, contact Rev. Buxbaum at rrbuxbaum@gmail.com or call 863-382-4222.
Sebring Church of the BrethrenSEBRING — Saturday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. The SKY Family from Prince Edward Island, Canada will be performing their acclaimed program, Celtic Revival, at Sebring Church of the Brethren. With their unique blend of fast-paced Celtic fiddle music, humor and inspiration, the SKY Family engages audiences from coast to coast with their heart touching, toe-tapping program! No tickets required, but a love offering will be taken. The church is at 700 S. Pine St.
Bible Fellowship Church GriefShare free seminarSEBRING — Saturday Jan. 7, at 2-4 p.m. GriefShare will sponsor a free seminar called, Loss Of A Spouse. Also starting Jan. 9, 2-4 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. a continuing 13-week grief support group. Call to register 863-385-1024 at Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road.
Avon Park Lakes Baptist ChurchAVON PARK — Monday, Jan. 9, from 10 a.m. until noon, the church is hosting a GriefShare Support Group, a continuing 13-week session will begin. To register, call the church at 863-452-6556. Church is at 2600 N. Highlands Blvd. The group will meet in the 5000 Building.
Community Bible ChurchAVON PARK — The church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.