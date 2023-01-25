Avon Park

Holiness CampAVON PARK — Friday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m., Avon Park Holiness Camp at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. (across from Walmart and U.S. 27) will have a worship service in the Tabernacle featuring speaker Rev. Chad Tingley, senior pastor from South Lake Wales Church of God. All are welcome. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com. Call 863-453-6831, email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Tuesday at 10 a.m. Bible study with Dr. Blake Neff continues in the Tabernacle in Hebrews 11 with topic, “By Faith-Abraham”. Thursday at 10 a.m. is Prayer Fellowship in Luce Lounge.

