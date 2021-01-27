Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Friday, Jan. 29, will feature speaker Dr. Blake Neff, former lecturer in communication at Indiana Wesleyan University. All are welcome. The 82nd Encampment Annual Camp Meeting begins at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, featuring Dr. Tom Hermiz, camp president, World Gospel Mission evangelist, former general superintendent, Churches of Christ in Christian Union. Meetings will continue through Sunday, Feb. 7.
Monday, Feb. 1 will be Missionary Day with services at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. with missionaries Seth and Veronica Porter, serving in Papua New Guinea; Tiffany Janofski, serving in Albania with World Gospel Mission; Danny and Julie Beasley, serving at headquarters; and Pablo and Rebecca Pazmimo, serving in Ecuador with One Mission Society.
Then daily Feb. 2-7 will be Bible teacher Jonathan Morgan at 9 a.m. followed by worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. The evangelists speaking will be George Holley and Tom Hermiz. There will be a missionary focus each evening at 6. Music evangelists will be Michael and Denise Cork.
These will be special emphasis days during the encampment as well: Missionary Day – Monday, Feb. 1; Church of the Nazarene Day – Tuesday, Feb. 2; Asbury Theological Seminary Day – Thursday, Feb. 4; Wesley Biblical Seminary Day – Thursday, Feb. 4; Healing Service – Thursday, Feb. 4; Asbury University Day – Friday, Feb. 5; CCCU Day – Saturday, Feb. 6; and Memorial Service – Saturday, Feb. 6.
The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — The Sebring Church of the Brethren is open for worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. Social distance is in place and masks are available if you need one. Service is available on Facebook: Sebring Church of the Brethren, and on the YouTube Channel: sebringcob church. Wednesdays offer a free hot meal (Grab & Go) from 4-5:30,p.m. RSVP required by Tuesday noon. If you have questions, call the office at 863-385-1597 and leave a message during office hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday. The church is at 700 S. Pine St.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 31, Pastor Cecil Hess will continue a series on Biblical role models; the topic is “Zaccheus, the Tax Collector.” The service will include a memorial time for friends, neighbors and family members who have recently passed away. Special music by Gale and Phyllis Conte. The congregation continues to meet at 9 a.m. each Sunday in the grove next to the Recreation Hall. Services are traditional. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 31, Pastor Daryl Brezee will bring the message, “The Church Multiplied,” from Acts 9:19-31. R T. Byrum will continue the Sunday school lessons from I Corinthians 8 and 9, “Freedom within the will of God and the rights of an Apostle.” The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Call 863-471-6140.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Jan. 31, celebrate with a Fifth Sunday Singing. Everyone is welcome. If you can’t attend, watch on Facebook at Toby Cribbs. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3167.
First Assembly of God (Lake Placid)
LAKE PLACID — The church will have a Gospel Sing and spaghetti dinner for senior citizens on Tuesday, March 2. Seniors arrive at 6 p.m. for a free spaghetti dinner and then a special concert by His Willing Vessels beginning at 6:45 p.m. Concert and dinner will be held at the church, 327 Plumosa St. in Lake Placid, across from Wendy’s. For more information, call the church at 863-465-2363.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Jan. 31, Senior Pastor Jon Beck will bring the message from Deuteronomy 10. The nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 31, Pastor Stephen Ahrens will be preaching from the book of Revelation, “Back to the Future: The Coming Kingdom.” Services will be streamed on their Facebook page. Sunday school classes are available for all ages. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Like us on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine), email fbclakejo@gmail.com or call 863-655-1524.
First Baptist Church of Lorida
LORIDA — The church is proud to welcome Westward Road, a family trio who sings gospel music with a new take and smooth family harmony. Join us on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 6:30 p.m. A love offering will be received. Check the web page, fbclorida.org, FBC Lorida on Facebook, or call the office for further updates. The office will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursday mornings. The church is at 1927 Blessings Ave. in Lorida. Call 863-655-1878.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 31, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will give the sermon, “Tests Along the Way” from Exodus 15:1, 16:6, 7, 21; 17:2, 6-7; 18:17-30. Adult Bible study on Wednesday morning. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
FUMC celebrates 100 years
AVON PARK — The First United Methodist Church of Avon Park is planning a festival to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the church sanctuary. The festival will be held on the church grounds at 200 S. Lake Ave. in Avon Park on Saturday, March 6. Admission is free to the public. There will be free games for children, music, entertainment, exhibits and demonstrations, food and fun. Craft vendors or non profit organizations interested in participating are urged to contact the church office at 863-453-3759 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. until noon or e-mail fumcap.sec@gmail.com.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 31, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon, “An Exemplary Church” from 1 Thessalonians 1:8-10. Social distancing is practiced. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 31, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “God Will Raise Up For You A Prophet/Pastor.” It is based on Deuteronomy 18:15-20. Bible study is the book of Isaiah. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Calvary Quartet in Concert
WAUCHULA — The Calvary Quartet is returning to Maranatha Baptist Church of Wauchula for two special services, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, at the church, 204 N. 9th Ave. in Wauchula (across from Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home). Singing “old-fashioned,” four-part harmony, Gospel music, the quartet strives to combine soul-stirring music with the highest musical standards. There is no charge for admittance and a love offering will be accepted. Maranatha Baptist Church has served Hardee County for over 40 years. Please call Pastor Charlie Scott at 863-832-7829 for more information.