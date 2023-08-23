Bible Fellowship Church

Bible Fellowship Church is sponsoring GriefShare, a free seminar called Loss of Spouse from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Also starting Monday, Sept. 11, 2-4 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. is a continuing 13-week grief support group. Call to register 863-385-1024 at the church, 3750 Hammock Road, Sebring.

