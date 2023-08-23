Bible Fellowship Church is sponsoring GriefShare, a free seminar called Loss of Spouse from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Also starting Monday, Sept. 11, 2-4 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. is a continuing 13-week grief support group. Call to register 863-385-1024 at the church, 3750 Hammock Road, Sebring.
Pastor Cecil Hess is completing the four-week series on First Century writers with a modern day message. The subject is “Paul: Come Before Winter” from II Timothy. The service is Sunday at 9 a.m. It is non-denominational, open to all. The church is off U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital. For more information, call 863-446-3695.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
Special speaker will be Lisa Perron on Sunday. The scripture will be from 2 Corinthians 11:4-6. The church is at 3115 Hope St., Sebring (off Hammock Road). For more information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
Rev. Chris Snider, senior pastor, and Rev. Brett Morey, associate pastor, will lead the Sunday worship service. The sermon will be from Psalm 67 and is titled “A Song of Benediction”. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave., Avon Park. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message “Noah’s Ark 4: The Real Meaning of the Rainbow” (Genesis 9:8-17) in both Sunday morning services. The 6 p.m. study is “The Chosen: You Are Established.” Chili will be served. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. For more information, visit the website www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon on Sunday is titled “The Right Hand of God” based on Hebrews 10:11-14. Special music provided by the Music Team singing “Highly Exalted”. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St., Avon Park. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. Sunday, the doors open at 10:15 a.m. The service begins at 10:40 a.m. Church phone is 863-453-3242.
Sebring Church of the Brethren
Membership classes will be held Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. at the church. Food Pantry is Fridays from 2-4 p.m. If you would like to make a donation of dried or canned goods, drop it off at the church. Wednesday meals are at 5:30 p.m. in the community room Blough Hall. All are welcome to participate in the meal and the fellowship. The church is at 700 S. Pine St., Sebring. Phone: 863-385-1597.
The church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church fellowship hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North, Avon Park (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.