Church of

Buttonwood BayPastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject “Good Advice From A Father” at the 9 a.m. Sunday worship service in recognition of Father’s Day. Scripture is from Luke 15. Communion will be served. Service is traditional, non denominational and open to all, residents and non-residents alike. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital in Sebring. For more information call 863-446-3695.

Recommended for you