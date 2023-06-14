Church of
Buttonwood BayPastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject “Good Advice From A Father” at the 9 a.m. Sunday worship service in recognition of Father’s Day. Scripture is from Luke 15. Communion will be served. Service is traditional, non denominational and open to all, residents and non-residents alike. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital in Sebring. For more information call 863-446-3695.
Emmanuel United Church of ChristGuest speaker Nathan Strite will speak Sunday on scripture from 2 Corinthians 1:1-7. The monthly drive-through food distribution for those in need is Monday, June 19 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, June 16 at 7 p.m. is movie night featuring “Bohemian Rhapsody”. Free admission. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road) in Sebring. For more information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon ParkRev. Chris Snider, senior pastor, and Rev. Brett Morey, associate pastor, will lead the Sunday worship service. The sermon will be from Psalm 117 and is titled “A Song of Praise”. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. in Avon Park. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
A celebration of Father’s Day begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday with adult Bible study. There will be a 10:30 a.m. joint service and children’s Bible study. Each father will receive a free gift. There will be no evening service and no Wednesday night service June 14. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. For more information, visit the website, www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon ParkPastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is titled “Grow Up” based on Hebrews 5:1-14. Special music will be provided by the Music Team singing “You Are My All in All.” The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. On Sunday morning, the doors will open at 10:15 a.m. The service begins at 10:40 a.m. The church phone is 863-453-3242.
Hope City Vacation Bible SchoolFrom 4:30-7:30 p.m. each day through Friday, June 16, Hope City will be having Vacation Bible School this year and is inviting the community to attend. This is a free event for children ages 6 to 13 years old. The theme is “Babylon, Daniel‘s Courage in Captivity.” Register online at: www.myvbs.org/hopecity. For more information, contact by email theffwc@gmail.com or by phone at 863-385-1800. Food and snacks will be served each day. The church is at 1700 Simpson Ave. in Sebring.
Sebring Church of the BrethrenMembership classes are held at 2:30 p.m. Thursdays at the church. The food pantry is from 2-4 p.m. Fridays. If you would like to make a donation of dried or canned goods, drop it off at the church. Wednesday night meals are at 5:30 p.m. in the community room Blough Hall. All are welcome to participate in the meal and the fellowship. The church is at 700 S. Pine St. in Sebring. Phone 863-385-1597.
Community Bible ChurchThe church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages at 7 p.m. Mondays for Bible study and fellowship at the church fellowship hall. The church is at 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). The pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Call the church office to confirm the day and time.