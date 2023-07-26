{sChurch of Buttonwood Bay
Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on “Even God Has Limitations” at the 9 a.m. worship service. Scripture is from Luke 15. Georgia Eshelman is guest soloist. Service is traditional, non denominational and open to all, residents and non-residents alike. Service is Sunday. The church meets off U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital in Sebring. For more information, call 863-446-3695.
Emmanuel United Church of ChristGuest speaker on Sunday will be Rev. LaTrell Harrison, who will speak on Genesis 29:15-28. The church is at 3115 Hope St. in Sebring (off Hammock Road). For more information, call 863-471-1999.
Faith Lutheran ChurchBoris Goldin of Chosen People Ministries will be speaking on “Ministry in Ukraine and Israel” at Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring, on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9 a.m. This meeting is open to the public and the Christian and Jewish communities are invited to attend. A love offering will be received. For further information, call the church office at 863-385-7848.
First Baptist Church of Avon ParkRev. Chris Snider, senior pastor, and Rev. Brett Morey, associate pastor, will lead the Sunday worship service. The sermon will be from Psalm 130 and is titled “A Song of Patience”. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. in Avon Park. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon ParkPastor Bob Johnson’s sermon Sunday is titled “Jesus Christ Our Lord” based on Hebrews 1:1-14. The congregation will join the Music Team singing “Come, Now Is the Time to Worship”. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. Sunday, the doors open at 10:15 a.m. The service begins at 10:40 a.m. Church phone is 863-453-3242.
Sebring Church of the BrethrenChurch is holding membership classes Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. at the church. Food Pantry is Fridays from 2-4 p.m. If you would like to make a donation of dried or canned goods, please drop it off at the church. Wednesday meals are at 5:30 p.m. in the community room, Blough Hall. All are welcome to participate in the meal and the fellowship. The church is at 700 S. Pine St., Sebring. Phone is 863-385-1597.
Community Bible ChurchThe church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church fellowship hall. The church is at 1400 County Road 17 A North in Avon Park (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.