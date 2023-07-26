{sChurch of Buttonwood Bay

Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on “Even God Has Limitations” at the 9 a.m. worship service. Scripture is from Luke 15. Georgia Eshelman is guest soloist. Service is traditional, non denominational and open to all, residents and non-residents alike. Service is Sunday. The church meets off U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital in Sebring. For more information, call 863-446-3695.

