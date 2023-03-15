Avon Park Holiness Camp

AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave, (across from Wal-Mart and U.S. 27) will have a piano concert at 7 p.m. Friday in the Tabernacle featuring Jerry Nelson. A free will offering will be taken. Jerry and Rachel are focused on a full-time concert career. Much of the proceeds of their efforts enable occasional trips to the Congo and Rwanda where Jerry performs concerts and teaches music while Rachel works with AIDS victims and coordinating micro-loan financing for the most impoverished women with young families to feed. All are welcome. Tuesday at 10 a.m. Bible study will continue in the Tabernacle from Hebrews 11 taught by Dr. Blake Neff; topic “By Faith – Kings & Prophets”. Thursday at 10 a.m. will be a prayer fellowship in Luce Lounge. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.

