Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave, (across from Wal-Mart and U.S. 27) will have a piano concert at 7 p.m. Friday in the Tabernacle featuring Jerry Nelson. A free will offering will be taken. Jerry and Rachel are focused on a full-time concert career. Much of the proceeds of their efforts enable occasional trips to the Congo and Rwanda where Jerry performs concerts and teaches music while Rachel works with AIDS victims and coordinating micro-loan financing for the most impoverished women with young families to feed. All are welcome. Tuesday at 10 a.m. Bible study will continue in the Tabernacle from Hebrews 11 taught by Dr. Blake Neff; topic “By Faith – Kings & Prophets”. Thursday at 10 a.m. will be a prayer fellowship in Luce Lounge. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Christ Fellowship Church
SEBRING — Christ Fellowship Church will host Bill and Linda Lewis, musicians, singers and evangelists at the church, 2935 New Life Way, on Sunday. Public is welcome.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Pastor Toby Cribbs will deliver the message “The Way, the Truth and the Life”, from John 14:6 on Sunday. There will be special music. Wednesday at 6 p.m., Bible study begins in James 1. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess is continuing a series on the subject “Lesser Known New Testament Personalities” on Sunday. The topic is “Ananias — Invite Him to Communion”. Holy Communion will be observed and is open to all. Worship is non-denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital. For more information call 863-446-3695.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — Rev. George Miller will speak on scripture from Matthew 25:1-13. Music is provided by Ari Salgueiro, musical director, and Carnide Thermidor, pianist and organist. Monday, the drive-thru food pantry distribution for needy people is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For more information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Rev. Chris Snider, senior pastor, and Rev. Brett Morey, associate pastor, will lead the worship service on Sunday. The sermon will be from Luke 15:1-32 and is titled “Jesus, Friend of Sinners”. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Pastor Stephen Ahrens will bring the message “Holy Week Villains 1: Judas Iscariot” (Luke 22:1-23) in both Sunday services. At 6 p.m. the sermon is “Oldies but Goodies 5: Charles Spurgeon (“A Basket of Summer Fruit”). The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit the website fbclakejosephine.org, follow on Facebook, or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermonSunday is titled “He Who is in You,” based on Matthew 8:23-27. Special music will be provided by Bob and Maxine Johnson singing “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross”. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. For more information, call 863-453-3242.
Sebring Church of the Brethren
SEBRING — Sebring Church of the Brethren is holding membership classes Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. Food Pantry is Fridays from 2-4 p.m. If you would like to make a donation of dried or canned goods, please drop it off at the church. See Sebring Church of the Brethren at the Soda Festival April 7 and 8. Movie Night happens at 6:30 p.m. April 22. A taco bar will be provided before the movie. Come for “Can Only Imagine” and a meal. Wednesday night meals happen at 5:30 in the community room Blough Hall. All are welcome to participate in the meal and the fellowship. The church is at 700 S. Pine St. Phone: 863-385-1597.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — Monday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m., Southside Baptist will host the last monthly Bible study examining current events in the light of Biblical prophecy. Rev. Reinhold Buxbaum will lead the study. Just bring your Bibles and questions. It will be held in the church Student Ministry Center building at 379 S. Commerce Ave. For more information, contact Buxbaum at rrbuxbaum@gmail.com or call 863-382-4222.
St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church
LAKE PLACID — The Episcopal Church Women of St. Francis are sponsoring a soup, salad, and dessert fundraiser in the Parish Hall at 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be beverages, nine different homemade soups, salads and desserts prepared by church members. There will be drawings for opportunity baskets containing gift certificates from local businesses. Tickets for the dinner are $12 and can be purchased by contacting the church office at 863-465-0051 or 863-633-9225. The church is at 43 Lake June Road.
Bible Fellowship Church GriefShare support group
SEBRING — GriefShare started a continuing 13-week grief support group from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 9. Call to register 863-385-1024 at Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road.
Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church
AVON PARK — A GriefShare Support Group a continuing 13-week session began Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. until noon. To register, call the church at 863-452-6556. The church is at 2600 N. Highlands Blvd. The group will meet in the 5000 Building.
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — The church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church fellowship hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.