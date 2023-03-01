Avon Park Holiness Camp

AVON PARK — Friday at 7 p.m. Avon Park Holiness Camp at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave, (across from Walmart and U.S. 27) will have a worship service in the Tabernacle featuring speaker Dr. Thomas Hermiz, Camp president and evangelist. All are welcome. Tuesday at 10 a.m. Bible study will continue in the Tabernacle from Hebrews 11 taught by Dr. Blake Neff, topic “By Faith – The People and Rahab” also can be watched via livestream at avonparkcamp.com. Questions, call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com.

Recommended for you