Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Friday at 7 p.m. Avon Park Holiness Camp at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave, (across from Walmart and U.S. 27) will have a worship service in the Tabernacle featuring speaker Dr. Thomas Hermiz, Camp president and evangelist. All are welcome. Tuesday at 10 a.m. Bible study will continue in the Tabernacle from Hebrews 11 taught by Dr. Blake Neff, topic “By Faith – The People and Rahab” also can be watched via livestream at avonparkcamp.com. Questions, call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Pastor Toby Cribbs will deliver the message “The Jesus I Am: The Good Shepherd”, from John 10:11-18. There will be special music. Wednesday at 6 p.m., Bible study continues from Philippians 4:10-23. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Sunday at the 9 a.m. worship service, Pastor Cecil Hess will begin a four-week series on the subject “Lesser Known New Testament Personalities.” The title is “James: He Dared to Be Different” from James 2. There will be special music by the choir and others. Worship is non-denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital. For more information, call 863-446-3695.
Crossroads Fellowship of Sebring
SEBRING — Saturday, the Aglow meeting at 11 a.m. features Apostle Ernest C. Chestine, Sr., founder and senior pastor of City of Praise International Ministries. Aglow is for family, friends, men and women. The church is at 6422 U.S. 27 in South Sebring. Phone is 863-385-1314.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. George Miller will speak on scripture from Matthew 20:1-16. Music is provided by Ari Salgueiro, musical director, and Carnide Thermidor, pianist and organist. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For more information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, the sermon will be from Luke 14:1-35 and is titled “Discipleship is a Journey”. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — March 5-8 is a time of revival at Lake Josephine. Ken Whitten, retired pastor of Idlewild Baptist Church (Tampa), will be the guest speaker. Sunday schedule is at 9:30 a.m, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday is at 5:30 p.m. and includes a free dinner. A love offering will be taken at each service. Nursery provided for all services. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is titled “The Express Image of God” based on Hebrews 1:1-4. Special music by Mrs. Dale Brockway and Cheryl Sanders singing “Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus”. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. For more information, call 863-453-3242.
St. John Methodist Church
Singles Group
AVON PARK — The Community Bible Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.