Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject “Did Jesus Really Say That?” at the Sunday worship service. Scripture is from Matthew 5, part of the sermon on the Mount. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital. For more information call 863- 446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “The Conference of Elijah” from 1 Kings 17:1-7, on Sunday. There will be special music. The Wednesday Bible study is James 5:1-12. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
Rev. George Miller will speak on scripture from Romans 6:1-4 on Sunday. The congregation will observe Haitian Flag Day in honor of Haiti. Friday is the free movie, “King Richard” at 7 p.m. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For more information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
Rev. Chris Snider, senior pastor, and Rev. Brett Morey, associate pastor, will lead the Sunday worship service. The sermon will be from Ruth 3 and is titled “Expect Good Things from God”. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
At 10:30 a.m. Sunday is “Church at the Lake.” The service will be held at Sebring Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. (behind the Sebring Public Library). Tommy Brandt, 2018 ICM Male Vocalist, will be in concert. This is a free event with baptisms in the lake and a catered lunch. A love offering will be collected. For more information, visit the website, www.fbclakejosephine.org; follow on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
Pastor Ed Fleagle will speak Sunday on “Faith Produces Godliness” based on 1 Timothy 6:11-16. Special music will be Mary Ann Fleagle at the piano and Cheryl Sanders at the organ playing “Jesus Loves Me”. The church office will be closed Monday, May 29. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande Street. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. On Sunday morning, the doors will open at 10:15 a.m. Church phone is 863-453-3242.
Sebring Church of the Brethren
The church is holding membership classes Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. at the church. Food Pantry is Fridays from 2-4 p.m. If you would like to make a donation of dried or canned goods, drop it off at the church. Wednesday night meals are at 5:30 p.m. in the community room Blough Hall. All are welcome to participate in the meal and the fellowship. Church is at 700 S. Pine St. Phone: 863-385-1597.
The church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. The church is at 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Call the church office to confirm the day and time.