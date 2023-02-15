LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid residents Mark and Jeanne Fortier have a mission and commitment to their church, community, and the future of their country. This mission began with their son Todd, a local Eagle Scout whose tragic death in 2004 at the age of 24 cut short a life that seemed to promise so much potential and success.

As an Eagle Scout, Todd Fortier knew the value of preparation and embodied a Scout’s highly motivated commitment to God and life, writing out a personal statement of faith at the age of 17. Another of his life mottos was expressed in the sentence he noted down on a 5-by-8 legal pad, “Right now counts forever.”

