LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid residents Mark and Jeanne Fortier have a mission and commitment to their church, community, and the future of their country. This mission began with their son Todd, a local Eagle Scout whose tragic death in 2004 at the age of 24 cut short a life that seemed to promise so much potential and success.
As an Eagle Scout, Todd Fortier knew the value of preparation and embodied a Scout’s highly motivated commitment to God and life, writing out a personal statement of faith at the age of 17. Another of his life mottos was expressed in the sentence he noted down on a 5-by-8 legal pad, “Right now counts forever.”
In the years since his passing, his parents’ desire to continue and promote Todd’s ideals has grown from offering college scholarships at First Presbyterian Church, to sponsorships for young people to attend worldview conferences in Colorado, to engaging the nationally-recognized Summit Ministries to come to the Genesis Center to give a conference on current issues for young people and adults on March 10-11.
This conference, with the theme “Unshakeable: How to Have a Wise and Courageous Faith,” will run Friday evening and through Saturday afternoon and will address such issues as the trustworthiness of the Bible, dealing with homosexuality with truth and compassion, and understanding the history of critical theory. Registration for the conference may completed by following the links at fpclp.org, and costs $5 for students and $25 for adults, with a $5 discount for those who will only be attending on Saturday.
The Unshakeable Conference will be presented by Summit Ministries, an organization committed to equipping and supporting current and rising generations to embrace a Biblical worldview and champion a Christian perspective in their nation and the world. Headquartered in Manitou Springs, Colorado, Summit Ministries has been featured repeatedly on nationally-syndicated programs produced by Focus on the Family, FOX News, and The Washington Times, and features speakers such as Christopher Yuan, John Stonestreet, Josh and Sean McDowell, and organization president Jeff Myers among their teaching faculty.
After having been introduced to Summit Ministries by Tim Sewell during his time as youth director at First Presbyterian Church, Mark and Jeanne Fortier were impressed with the impact its teaching had on young people and began to wonder how they might share this experience with the people of Lake Placid and the wider Highlands County community through the scholarship that bears their son’s name.
The featured speakers at the Unshakeable Conference at the Genesis Center on March 10-11 will be Brett Kunkle, who will be speaking on truth and the trustworthiness of the Bible, Alan Shlemon, who will be addressing homosexuality and apologetics, and the Rev. Lucas Miles, who will be discussing critical theory and progressive Christianity. All three are instructors at the Summit Student Conferences, and Miles is a pastor and church-planter who is currently ministering in Granger, Indiana, between South Bend and Elkhart.
The conference “Unshakeable: How to Have a Wise and Courageous Faith” will be held at the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview St., Lake Placid, on Friday, March 10 from 5:30-9:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. The conference is being sponsored through the Todd Fortier Memorial Scholarship at First Presbyterian Church (ARP). Registration for the conference may completed by following the links at fpclp.org, and costs $5.00 for students and $25.00 for adults, with a $5 discount for those who will only be attending on Saturday. For more information, contact the church office at 863-465-2742, or call Mark Fortier directly at 863-243-4177.