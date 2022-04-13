There are several centurions mentioned in scripture and they are well spoken of in various situations. We will center our attention on Cornelius recorded in Acts 10,11. Simply put, a centurion was a leader of one hundred men in the Roman army.
The first thing that demands our attention about Cornelius is his spiritual mind: devout man, feared God with all his household, gave alms to the people, prayed to God continually, just man. (Acts 10:2,22) Equally striking is the reason he was to send for Peter: “Send men to Joppa, and call for Simon who is surnamed Peter, who will tell you words by which you and all your household will be saved” (Acts 11:13,14). Note also 10:22, 33: “hear a message from you.”; we are all here present before God to hear all that you have been commanded by the Lord.”
To fully understand and appreciate this conversion account, keep in mind that Cornelius was uncircumcised (Acts 11:3) and yet had the gospel preached to him as a Gentile (10:34-43). He and his household believed and obeyed that gospel as stated in 10:47,48. He followed the example of the Jews/proselytes on Pentecost (Acts 2:36-41) who were the first fruits of the new covenant. There are several other commendable qualities of this man: he immediately responded to the instruction to send for Peter (10:7,8,33); when Peter arrived, Cornelius had called together his relatives and close friends to hear things commanded by God (10:24,33). What a beautiful picture that needs repeated today again and again!
When Peter returned to Jerusalem those of the circumcision contented with him, saying, “You went in to uncircumcised men and ate with them” (11:3). It is sad they had no joy in the salvation of these precious lives born into the kingdom. Peter now explains what happened regarding their conversion. The evidence to the “unbelieving” Jews/circumcision, was the Holy Spirit poured out on the uncircumcised Gentiles also! (10:45,46; 11:15-17) Note carefully 11:18: “When they heard these things, they became silent; and they glorified God, saying ‘Then God has also granted to the Gentiles repentance to life.’”
But the controversy was still not settled according to Acts 15:1,2 when certain men said, “Unless you are circumcised according to the custom of Moses, you cannot be saved.” The “they” were the uncircumcised Gentile converts/new births referred to in 14:26-28. The false doctrine was answered when Peter recounted the conversion of Cornelius in 15:7-29. Note verse 11: “But we believe that through the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, we shall be saved in the same manner as they.” Amen!!
One gospel, one plan, one body for ALL to fulfill the promise to Abraham in Genesis 12:3!! The Jew and Gentile alike would be saved without the law, circumcision or being a physical descendant of Abraham. This echoes the bold statement in Romans 1:16, “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes, for the Jew first and also for the Greek.”
Frank Parker is a Sebring resident.