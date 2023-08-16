Every morning for years, I have looked forward to making my smoothie. It is second nature to me.
Recently, I set out to satisfy my thirst and hunger for this shake while anticipating the arrival of painters who would brighten my kitchen and the main rooms of our house.
We had moved everything out of their way except the smoothie table. The time was getting close and I wanted to be done before the painters arrived.
Blame it on carelessness or stupidity … the unthinkable happened. As I turned on the blender, it spilled past its boundaries and flowed over, on to and beneath the bottom shelf.
“Oh, no!” I cried. “No, no, no!”
By this time my husband Ken had come running and together we began mopping up the mess. Typically, things like this happen when we really don’t have time to deal with them.
When I look back on my life, I see the times when messes could have been avoided. When I cried within, “No, no, no!”
Divorce, illness, financial woes.
But crying over spilt milk doesn’t help (well, maybe a little to release pent up emotions). And, that day, it didn’t resolve anything either.
Instead, I washed down the smoothie table, the floor, the wall behind it and the back side of the table…even the unreachable baseboard.
By the time I was done, I felt less incompetent for forgetting to put the blade attachment in place. The initial mess opened up an opportunity to clean deeper and wider than I had in the past.
Isn’t that a way to look at our messes?
Divorce was such a serious and far-reaching event that touched so many places within and without … for myself, child and family. Yet, by God’s grace, a godly remarriage and a ministry to those going through divorce followed.
When Ken’s asthma was linked to our house, incredible doors opened. Trust in God deepened. Spiritual and relational maturity resulted.
Lack of finances has a way of dumping despair and dwindling hope on us. Yet, over and over God provided in ways beyond imagination.
Spilt milk happens. But when we belong to the Lord, he helps us clean deeper and wider than we would have otherwise. As it says in Romans 8:28 NLT,
“And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them.”
Develop a hunger and thirst for his righteousness and watch what he will do when messes happen.
So, don’t cry over spilt milk. Selah