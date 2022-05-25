We began with one room at a time dismantling what makes our house a home. As family photos, wall hangings and sayings, decorative items that set a theme of love and nature in our home all found their places in boxes, we were back to the naked house.
It seemed strange not to see the familiar items around us … twinkling lights and pine cones on the fireplace. Mountain pictures and our “Love Spoken Here” plaque with faith, hope and love also displayed.
There are so many items we take for granted that make our home speak of ‘us.’ Our faith, our interests, our seasonal furnishings for outdoors along with the seasonal holidays.
Each season we break these out, enjoy them for a time and pack them away again. But when we are moving interstate, we must most carefully pack things for the moving truck and the road trip ahead.
So, right now as I write this, we are living amongst boxes and wrapped pictures and wall hangings. We still have our kitchen to pack, but we do have to live here until we find our next house and do the closings.
It is easy to feel discontentment when everything is upside down. But recently I came across this saying: “Contentment is not the fulfillment of what you want, but the realization of how much you already have.”
So even amidst the packing ‘mess,’ we must remember we do have so much already. We have each other, our health, the ability and strength to create our moving ‘mess,’ and, above all, we have the Lord Jesus Christ.
In Philippians 4:11 NKJV we read, “I have learned in whatever state I am to be content.”
Then in I Timothy 6:8 it says, “And having food and clothing, with these we shall be content.”
And Hebrews 13:5 completes these thoughts, “Let your conduct be without covetousness, be content with such things as you have. For He Himself has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.”
Though it is less comfortable to have your home sweet home in disarray, contentment is still possible. Especially when we realize that the Lord Himself is with us and will never leave us.
Contentment is an attitude of the heart. And when Christ resides there, even when outwardly things look messy, we can cultivate the soil of our hearts so that we can know satisfaction, ease of mind and quietude. Selah