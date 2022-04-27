The tiny viola plant rested in the palms of my hands. The soil had been prepared to receive it and several identical plants.
They would be placed in an oval container box that would grace the patio for springtime.
The one I held seemed so delicate. It reminded me of a pansy, as it, too, smiled back at me from its purple and yellow face.
So, as spring arrived and the plants flourished, that container burst forth in colorful, delicate blooms. I nurtured, watered and fed these tiny marvels. And I was rewarded with bloom after bloom.
I wondered how long they would last.
As Spring gave way to summer, they still did well. However, the very warm days of summer wilted them and I thought they might be fading away.
But I kept watering and caring for them. The cooler evenings and mornings here in the mountains rejuvenated them until the heat of the day tested them once more.
By fall, I was amazed to see them return to their abundantly crisp little selves. And winter didn’t seem to faze them either. Even a snowfall and accompanying ice just held them in place. Once melted, they showed off again.
I can’t help but think of how the Lord Jesus cups us in his nail-scarred hands.
With his hands gently surrounding us in the soil of his love, we are warmed and nurtured and fed. Some days seem to be scorching to us. We feel as we might fade away.
Other times we may feel the freezing cold of a broken and wounded heart that is petrified in place. But as we look to the Son, the sunshine of his face warms us again and encourages us to bloom where we are planted…in the soil of his love and grace.
Like the little violas, we are heartier than we know. As our faith is tested, it is important to look to the One who gives us life and helps us grow.
The Apostle Paul says in 1 Corinthians 3:6-9 NLT, “I planted the seed in your hearts, and Apollos watered it, but it was God who made it grow.”
And when we let him develop us through our trials, we will flourish and bring encouragement to others we meet along the way.
Every time I stepped outside and saw those little faces smiling at me, it made me smile, too.
Let’s bloom in such a way that others will be refreshed and smile back! Selah