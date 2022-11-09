We are seeing the devil attempting to dismantle the church at an alarming rate. He is getting desperate knowing his time is coming to an end. His wickedness knows no bounds. It pains me to see some denominations are being infiltrated by demonic infestations. Worse yet, they are seemingly opening their doors and pulpits to the devil himself.

Mark12:25 states, “A house divided cannot stand.” Recently a certain denomination officially split over decisions affecting the moral values of their church. Conservative church leaders versus liberal church leaders apparently bifurcated over whether or not to allow certain individuals an opportunity to be ordained and the growing pressures to allow same sex marriages to be officiated in their churches.

