We are seeing the devil attempting to dismantle the church at an alarming rate. He is getting desperate knowing his time is coming to an end. His wickedness knows no bounds. It pains me to see some denominations are being infiltrated by demonic infestations. Worse yet, they are seemingly opening their doors and pulpits to the devil himself.
Mark12:25 states, “A house divided cannot stand.” Recently a certain denomination officially split over decisions affecting the moral values of their church. Conservative church leaders versus liberal church leaders apparently bifurcated over whether or not to allow certain individuals an opportunity to be ordained and the growing pressures to allow same sex marriages to be officiated in their churches.
The church body is feeling the same pressures. Christians arguing over ideas and theology to the point of calling names and even resorting to physical altercations. Much like the American civil war, families and friends were split between ideology of the North and the South, there is a growing civil war in the spirit realm coming. Friends will and are turning against each other. Some will claim they are tired of their Christian friends seeming “holier than thou” when in fact the Jesus-following friend is simply trying to pull their beloved friend out of a rut that is leading them to a deeper pit. I believe God is speaking to His people and He is using them to get others prepared.
Further dividing the body of Christ is forced acceptance, or pressure to tolerate what the Bible clearly indicates as evil or walking the broad path. The enemy wants to dilute the word of God by forcing upon our conscience acceptance of sins. He may cause you to think you are not being very Christian if you don’t accept a sinner as they are. Or, he uses other tactics to stir up against your stance by openly calling you a “hater” or that you are not a follower of Christ because you are not loving others as he would want you to believe you should. The Bible speaks to us many times about loving others, but hating and not tolerating or accepting sin.
Both Old and New Testament cover this. Psalm 97:10 states “O you who love the Lord, hate evil!” Proverbs 8:13 “The fear of the Lord is hatred of evil. Pride and arrogance and the way of evil and perverted speech I hate.” Romans 12:9 “Let love be genuine. Abhor (regard with disgust and hatred) what is evil; hold fast to what is good.” Proverbs 6:16-19 “There are six things that the Lord hates, seven that are an abomination to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked plans, feet that make haste to run to evil, a false witness who breathes out lies, and one who sows discord among brothers.” These are but a few. Nowhere will you find it written to accept sin from anyone. Anyone!
Remember, the devil’s goal is kill, steal and destroy all humanity. He uses deception as a weapon of mass destruction. Lies creep into homes, schools, and churches too. If we are not in the Word, he will win this world. He is desperate, and desperation causes desperate acts. Look around, you will see his work at hand.
James Fansler is police chief in the Town of Lake Placid.