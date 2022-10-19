Our church was planning a road trip from Tennessee to Blue Ridge, Georgia, and I was excited to be part of something with our new church. But unusually so, Ken was reluctant.
I kept trying to understand his hesitancy. And then it dawned on me. That same week was my birthday. Maybe he had already planned something.
“Honey,” I said. “It has just occurred to me that my birthday is this week. I don’t want to know anything you may have planned, but is that why you won’t commit to going out with the group? If it is, I will say no more.”
He nodded his head, “Yes.” End of conversation.
As the week progressed, I found myself wondering and imagining what he might have planned. Then I’d kick myself for doing it.
It’s not intentional. It is just how my vivid imagination twirls ideas. But I don’t mean to spoil a plan. I really do love surprises.
Nevertheless, I thought, maybe we’re traveling to Georgia for a get-together on our son’s new deck. But when Ken declared it all began at 2 p.m., I knew we wouldn’t start out that late.
Perhaps our other Tennessee son was hosting something. Or, maybe we’re going out to dinner with them.
So, when that day came, I got ready by 2 p.m. with my purse in hand.
That’s when Ken declared, “We’re not going anywhere.”
For an instant, I was disappointed. Until he revealed the plan.
Planning is a great thing. It shows responsibility and caring. But the Bible tells us that as we make our plans, we should acknowledge God and how he may lead.
Proverbs 16:1 NKJV says, “The preparations of the heart belong to man. But the answer of the tongue is from the Lord.” Then in verse 3 we read, “Commit your works to the Lord, and your thoughts will be established.” And again in verse 9 we are reminded, “A man’s heart plans his way; but the Lord directs his steps.”
That Saturday, the plan was revealed. Our sons and wives were preparing the barbecue meal at our house and would arrive shortly. We were staying put.
Moments later, the doorbell rang and the fun began.
Ken had made his plan and I had tried to figure it out. But I didn’t and had the joy of surprise.
And often that is what the Lord wants us to realize. Yes, make plans and move forward … but just leave some room for his surprises.
That may mean changing your plans or having them divinely enhanced. Selah