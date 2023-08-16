Once, a lady was bitten by a dog with rabies. Her minister, knowing that hydrophobia was an incurable disease, called on her and tactfully suggested that she write down her last wishes before the vicious disease took its toll. She agreed and began writing while he waited. She wrote and wrote and wrote. Finally, the preacher inquired about the document. “That’s a rather long will, isn’t it?”

The lady replied, “Who’s writing a will? This is a list of all the people I intend to bite!”

