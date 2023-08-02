Way down in the country, it was customary to measure medicine with whatever was handy. Once, a small-town doctor once met the husband of one of his patients on the street. “How’s your wife, Jake?” he asked. “Did you give her that sleeping powder as I suggested?”

Jake answered, “Well, Doc, you told me to give her just as much as I could get on a quarter. I didn’t have a quarter, so I gave her what I could get on five nickels. That was a week ago, and she’s still asleep!”

