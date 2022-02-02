The question is often posed in stories and movies, “Are you living your dream? What are you good at? Does it make you happy?”
These are good questions. We all want to wake up each day, enjoy going to work and feeling good about what we contribute through it.
But sometimes it isn’t easy to pinpoint just one thing. Many times, that which makes me happy may only end up being a hobby as there may not be a lane for an actual career.
Other times we may find fulfillment in the least expected place. And that is why it is important not to only think of oneself in this quest.
God has given each of us a void in our hearts that cannot be filled with anything but him. So, our first quest must be to have a personal relationship with God the Father through God the Son, Jesus Christ.
That’s the foundation. Then the Holy Spirit indwells us and gives us promptings within our spirits. Gently, he lays out the path we are to take.
Once a pastor asked my husband and I to take on a ministry to divorced people since he knew we had been through this ourselves.
But I immediately said, “No!” I didn’t want to keep going backwards and sit with people who wanted to do just that.
“Would you at least look at the first video?” he asked.
We agreed but not without reservations.
However, after the first session, I was hooked.
Through the video, God spoke to me in a way I hadn’t expected. Every emotion, condemnation and hopelessness I had felt back then … and how God led me onward with his healing … now had a label with meaning that I could use to help others move forward.
Living my dream has meant being happily married for 40 years Feb. 7 to a godly man, raising our family together, writing, serving God through music and teaching ministries and being open to wherever he may lead.
“The Lord directs the steps of the godly. He delights in every detail of their lives,” says Psalm 38:23 NKJV.
“I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go. I will guide you with My eye,” declares Psalm 32:8.
“Trust in the Lord, and do good … feed on His faithfulness … Delight yourself also in the Lord, and He shall give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the Lord, trust also in Him, and He shall bring it to pass.” Psalm 37:3-5
So, follow your dreams and desires … testing that they are his for you. Selah