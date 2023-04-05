you know it or not, there is great significance in regards to numbers in the Bible. For instance, three represents divine wholeness, completeness and perfection. The number 12 refers to God’s power and authority. The number 40 signifies testing, trials and transforming triumph. The number 40 is mentioned in the Bible 146 times throughout the scriptures. That seems pretty important. Let us take a look at a few examples of God using 40 to make an impact.

Genesis 7:12 tells us rain fell upon the earth for 40 days and nights. Exodus 34:28 gives an account of Moses fasting for 40 days and nights while on Mount Sinai with God receiving the Ten Commandments that would become the foundation of law. One of the longest periods of new growth and transformation can be found in the 40 years the Israelites wandered in the wilderness waiting to enter the Promised Land.

