you know it or not, there is great significance in regards to numbers in the Bible. For instance, three represents divine wholeness, completeness and perfection. The number 12 refers to God’s power and authority. The number 40 signifies testing, trials and transforming triumph. The number 40 is mentioned in the Bible 146 times throughout the scriptures. That seems pretty important. Let us take a look at a few examples of God using 40 to make an impact.
Genesis 7:12 tells us rain fell upon the earth for 40 days and nights. Exodus 34:28 gives an account of Moses fasting for 40 days and nights while on Mount Sinai with God receiving the Ten Commandments that would become the foundation of law. One of the longest periods of new growth and transformation can be found in the 40 years the Israelites wandered in the wilderness waiting to enter the Promised Land.
Elijah traveled 40 days and nights to Horeb, which is believed to be Mount Sinai, “the mountain of God”, while attempting to flee the evil queen Jezebel. (1 Kings 19:8). While on the mountain, Elijah had an encounter with God, which led to new growth in Elijah’s faith. The spiritually refreshed Elijah would then return and do great things in the name of the Lord.
Goliath and the Philistine army taunted the Israelites for 40 days before David arrived and faced the giant with five smooth stones. (1 Samuel 17:16) Side note: Five symbolizes God’s grace. It has also been used to indicate divine strength. Killing a giant warrior like Goliath with a single stone is an obvious demonstration of divine strength.
According to 1 Kings 2:11 and 11:42, Kings Saul, David, and Solomon all reigned 40 years each over Israel. There are a few different accounts of Saul’s time as king, but according to Paul in Acts 13:21, he sat on the throne for 40 years.
After being baptized by John, Jesus was led to the wilderness where He fasted for 40 days and nights (Matthew 4:1). It is obviously an over simplification of what Jesus endured over the course of 40 days and nights, but during this time Jesus was tempted by Satan on multiple occasions and was victorious over the devil by brilliantly using the Word of God.
There are 40 days between the time Jesus was resurrected and ascending to heaven (Acts 1:1-9). During this 40 days, Jesus offered some very powerful teaching and was preparing the apostles for the coming of the Holy Spirit.
Are you feeling as if you are in the middle of your 40 day/week/year journey? Perhaps God is testing you to see how strong your faith and trust in Him really is. Be reminded, faith not tested is vulnerable. If you look closely at the examples given, God tests or transforms right before triumph. Keep the faith, I believe God is about to bring you through your 40 and into a new promised land. Amen. (Fun fact: The average length of human gestation or pregnancy is 280 days or … 40 weeks.)
James Fansler is a Lake Placid resident.