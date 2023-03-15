SEBRING — After two years of planning, Emmanuel United Church of Christ held a dedication service on March 13 for the Garden of Hope, an all-accessible community garden made possible through a grant by NO KID HUNGRY.
The idea was planted by Steve Willis in 2021, inspired by his sister Cindy, who became wheelchair bound after a motorcycle accident on U.S. 27. A week after sharing his idea, Emmanuel UCC received an unexpected e-mail from NO KID HUNGRY offering a grant for a food-related program.
Emmanuel responded and by June 15, received a $26,000 grant, which inspired others to donate, such as Advanced Drainage System, Florida Glass & Mirror, Leisure Acres, Lowe’s, Florida UCC Conference and Hobby Hill.
By November 2022 the garden was built, made up of four standing plots. Two plots are tended to by the “Green Bean Team” from Arc. One plot is tended to by Alberta Rolle. The fourth plot is an herb garden cared for by Joannie Davis and Millie Grime.
Monday morning, Rev. George Miller led the dedication, featuring representatives from NO KID HUNGRY, the Florida UCC Conference, Arc, Leisure Acres, as well as Sheriff Paul Blackman, Sebring Mayor John Shoop, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel, and County Commissioners Kevin Roberts and Scott Kirouac.
After a time of prayer, the gardeners were introduced and greeted with applause. Steve Willis and Michael Griffith, architect of the garden, cut the ribbon, and before Mayor Shoop offered a blessing of the garden he shared the good news that his fourth grandchild has just been born.
After the blessing, people put on colorful socks to show their support of Developmental Disability Awareness Week and to pose with the consumers of Arc. Everyone gathered into the fellowship hall for light refreshments and the music of Steve Kempe.
Next up for Emmanuel UCC is an indoor community refrigerator that will be open one day a week for fresh produce and meats.