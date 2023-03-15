SEBRING — After two years of planning, Emmanuel United Church of Christ held a dedication service on March 13 for the Garden of Hope, an all-accessible community garden made possible through a grant by NO KID HUNGRY.

The idea was planted by Steve Willis in 2021, inspired by his sister Cindy, who became wheelchair bound after a motorcycle accident on U.S. 27. A week after sharing his idea, Emmanuel UCC received an unexpected e-mail from NO KID HUNGRY offering a grant for a food-related program.

