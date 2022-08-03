In Ephesians chapter 6 we read about the armor of God and being prepared to stand against the devious and cunning manipulation of the devil. Although the Roman soldier’s uniform is often used as a visual representation of the armor, God’s armor is not literal but spiritual.
Believe it or not, the devil is well aware of this armor. He sends his messengers to try and deter you from ever putting it on. He will try and convince you it doesn’t work, that it is a waste of time. He does so because he knows full well, if applied properly, the armor is mightier than anything he can conjure up. Let’s take a look at the pieces. There is the belt of Truth. Breastplate of righteousness. Firm footing of the preparation of gospel of peace. The Sword of the Spirit and Shield of Faith. And the beautiful Helmet of Salvation. Once assembled, these six pieces create a protective covering for a mighty warrior for God’s army.
If you read a bit further in Ephesians 6 down to verse 18, I believe there to be an additional part or the armor. This last part may in fact be the most powerful piece of all.
Verse 18 says “praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, being watchful to this end with all perseverance and supplication for all saints.” The seventh piece: Constant Prayer. And notice it states clearly, “prayer and supplication in the SPIRIT.” That is worth repeating. IN THE SPIRIT! If we come back to verse 12 we read “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of high and dark places.” It is a spiritual war we are engaged in. The devil and his onslaught are the enemy of the armor.
What does it mean to constantly pray? It means to be in constant state of fellowship with God; to be in a conscious state of awareness of being in His presence. Praying just at meals or bedtime is not considered constant, nor is it sufficient. Remember, this is a spiritual battle that requires armor at all times. The devil doesn’t take a moment of truce and allow you to be let alone. He works hard at destroying this armor. He will never stop until either he breaks you down or he is conquered once again by Jesus Christ.
In an attempt to keep you from applying the armor, the devil deploys countermeasures in the way of intrusive thoughts and takes pleasure in using people around you to cause discouragement and confusion. Some of these people you may have called friend. Some may be strangers. The devil causes some to intentionally seek you out to stir your spirit. They create an atmosphere of unrighteousness. They will do their very best to steal your Jesus. It is up to us to establish an ability to instantaneously rebuke the evil and deploy the armor.
Take Paul’s warning and put on your spiritual battle armor. And never forget you have the most powerful battle-buddy in all existence- Jesus. Amen.