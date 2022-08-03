In Ephesians chapter 6 we read about the armor of God and being prepared to stand against the devious and cunning manipulation of the devil. Although the Roman soldier’s uniform is often used as a visual representation of the armor, God’s armor is not literal but spiritual.

Believe it or not, the devil is well aware of this armor. He sends his messengers to try and deter you from ever putting it on. He will try and convince you it doesn’t work, that it is a waste of time. He does so because he knows full well, if applied properly, the armor is mightier than anything he can conjure up. Let’s take a look at the pieces. There is the belt of Truth. Breastplate of righteousness. Firm footing of the preparation of gospel of peace. The Sword of the Spirit and Shield of Faith. And the beautiful Helmet of Salvation. Once assembled, these six pieces create a protective covering for a mighty warrior for God’s army.

Recommended for you