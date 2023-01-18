The true story is told of a 10-year-old little boy standing in front of a shoe store one December day in New York City. He was barefoot as he peered through the window, shivering from the cold. A lady approached the boy and asked, “Little boy, why are you looking so earnestly into that window?”
“I was asking God to give me a pair of shoes,” came the boy’s reply.
The lady took him by the hand, led him into the store, and asked the clerk to get a half dozen pairs of socks for the little boy. She then asked the clerk to give her a basin of water and a towel. The clerk quickly brought them to her. She took the little fellow to the back of the store and, removing her gloves, knelt down, washed his feet, and dried them with the towel.
By this time, the clerk had returned with the socks. Placing a pair upon the boy’s feet, the lady then purchased him a pair of shoes. She tied up the remaining pairs of socks and gave them to him. She patted him on the head and said, “No doubt, my little friend, you feel more comfortable now, don’t you?”
As she turned to go, the astonished lad caught the lady by the hand. Looking up into her face with tears in his eyes, he answered her question with a question of his own. He asked her, “Are you God’s wife?”
In 1 Timothy 4:12, the apostle Paul told the young man, Timothy, “Let no one look down on your youthfulness, but rather in speech, conduct, love, faith and purity, show yourself an example of those who believe.” Paul was trying to emphasize early in Timothy’s life the importance of his Christian example. The same is true of us today. To be the kind of people God wants us to be means whatever we say or do should be a reflection to others of Jesus Christ living in and guiding our lives. What is on the inside should be evident on the outside.
I have had many people recognize me over the years as “Max Patterson’s son.” Perhaps, my facial features or bodily characteristics gave our father-son relationship away. On the other hand, it may have been something I said or the way I said it that revealed me to them. Maybe, it was the fact that Dad was a preacher as I am that disclosed me as my father’s son. Whatever the case, there was something about me that caused them to realize I was “Max Patterson’s son.”
The question is this: “Are you a child of God?” If so, does anyone know it? Can others see the relationship between you and your heavenly Father by the things you say and do? If so, then you understand what Paul was telling Timothy, and you are living the life God wants all of His children to live.
