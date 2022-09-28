Once upon a time, families gathered together to challenge each other over a friendly board game: Yahtzee, Uno, Life, Monopoly just to name a few. This was a way to create a loving family atmosphere that hopefully would carry on to the next generation. Wholesome family time offers children some of the best memories they will remember forever.
There are a number of great board games. There are also a long list of board games designed to put your soul at risk. One example is the Ouija board. This is a so-called game that tries to make you believe it can predict the future or that it is OK to try and contact your beloved dead friends and family members, or just conjure up a “spirit.” Folks, that is called necromancy, and it is evil. God does not condone the practice of necromancy or witchcraft.
Some of these games are designed to draw you in as an innocent practice. You will even find one in your daily newspaper. Horoscopes are not biblical. They are a forecast of a person’s future, typically including a delineation of character and circumstances, based on the relative positions of the stars and planets at the time of that person’s birth. In other words – divination. There are several mentions of divination in both Old and New Testament. The Bible describes it as a spirit. From all the way back in Exodus 7:11, “Then Pharaoh also called for the wise men and the sorcerers, and they also, the magicians of Egypt, did the same with their secret arts,” to Paul in the book of Acts 16:16 who called out the spirit of divination from the slave girl who had followed him for days. Do not read or be entertained by horoscopes. You are not an Aries, or Cancer, or Scorpio. You are a child of God; a follower of Christ Jesus.
Palm and Tarot card readings are more examples of divination designed to gamble away your soul. The Bible is clear in warning against messing with this demonic foolery. Leviticus 19:31: “Do not turn to mediums or necromancers; do not seek them out, and so make yourselves unclean by them: I am the Lord your God.” Leviticus 20:6: “If a person turns to mediums and necromancers, whoring after them, I will set my face against that person and will cut him off from among his people.”
There is no such thing as “innocent evil” when it comes to your spiritual life. You are flirting with the devil when you entertain yourself with games of witchcraft. Worse yet, you are gambling with your soul and your eternity hereafter. Some may read this article and think it is all hocus pocus (which actually means deception; trickery), but in fact this is all biblical. The Bible speaks many times in regards to dealing with witches and demonic forces. Do you really think that only pertains to the pages of the Bible?
Just a few examples to help you understand the biblical nature of this warning. 1 Chronicles 13: “So Saul died for his unfaithfulness which he had committed against the Lord, because he did not keep the word of the Lord, and also because he consulted a medium for guidance.”
1 Samuel 15:23 speaks of divination – “For rebellion is like the sin of divination, and arrogance like the evil of idolatry. Because you have rejected the word of the LORD, he has rejected you as king.”
Acts 19:19 shows many turning away from witchcraft – “A number who had practiced sorcery brought their scrolls together and burned them publicly. When they calculated the value of the scrolls, the total came to fifty thousand drachmas.”
There are more examples of Jesus and the apostles dealing with these evil forces. They never minimized the importance or mistook them for games. They were taken very serious then, and we should take it very serious now. What do you have to lose? Your very soul.
James Fansler is police chief for the Town of Lake Placid.