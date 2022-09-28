Once upon a time, families gathered together to challenge each other over a friendly board game: Yahtzee, Uno, Life, Monopoly just to name a few. This was a way to create a loving family atmosphere that hopefully would carry on to the next generation. Wholesome family time offers children some of the best memories they will remember forever.

There are a number of great board games. There are also a long list of board games designed to put your soul at risk. One example is the Ouija board. This is a so-called game that tries to make you believe it can predict the future or that it is OK to try and contact your beloved dead friends and family members, or just conjure up a “spirit.” Folks, that is called necromancy, and it is evil. God does not condone the practice of necromancy or witchcraft.

