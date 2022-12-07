“For Ezra had prepared his heart to SEEK the Law of the Lord, and to DO it, and to TEACH statues and ordinances in Israel” (Ezra 7:10 emp added).
SEEK – ”Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be filled” (Matthew 5:6); “Therefore, laying aside all malice, all deceit, hypocrisy, envy, and all evil speaking, as newborn babes, desire the pure milk of the word, that you may grow thereby, if indeed you have tasted that the Lord is gracious” (1 Peter 2:1-3); ”But his delight is in the law of the Lord, and in His law he meditates day and night” (Psalm 1:2).
DO – ”Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father in heaven” (Matthew 7:21); “But why do you call me ‘Lord, Lord,’ and not do the things which I say?” (Luke 6:46); “Now when they heard this, they were cut to the heart, and said to Peter and the rest of the apostles, ’Men and brethren, what shall we do?’ Then Peter said to them, ‘Repent and let every one of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins; and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit’” (Acts 2:37,38); ”Therefore lay aside all filthiness and overflow of wickedness, and receive with meekness the implanted word, which is able to save your souls. But be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves” (James 1:21,22);” Then the word of God spread, and the number of the disciples multiplied greatly in Jerusalem and a great many of the priests were obedient to the faith” (Acts 6:7).
TEACH – ”Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age” (Matthew 28:19,20); ”Therefore those who were scattered went everywhere preaching the word. Then Philip went down to the city of Samaria and preached Christ to them” (Acts 8:4,5); ”And this continued for two years, so that all who dwelt in Asia heard the word of the Lord Jesus, both Jews and Greeks” (Acts 19:10); ”For from you the word of the Lord has sounded forth, not only in Macedonia and Achaia, but also in every place. Your faith toward God has gone out so that we do not need to say anything” (1 Thessalonians 1:8); “You therefore, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus. And the things that you have heard from me among many witnesses, commit these to faithful men who will be able to teach others also” (2 Timothy 2:1.2).
Frank Parker is a Sebring resident.