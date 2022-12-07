“For Ezra had prepared his heart to SEEK the Law of the Lord, and to DO it, and to TEACH statues and ordinances in Israel” (Ezra 7:10 emp added).

SEEK – ”Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be filled” (Matthew 5:6); “Therefore, laying aside all malice, all deceit, hypocrisy, envy, and all evil speaking, as newborn babes, desire the pure milk of the word, that you may grow thereby, if indeed you have tasted that the Lord is gracious” (1 Peter 2:1-3); ”But his delight is in the law of the Lord, and in His law he meditates day and night” (Psalm 1:2).

