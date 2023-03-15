A couple, married for 50 years, always remembered each other’s birthday. Then, one year her birthday came along. The woman must have forgotten it herself, because she did not do a thing to jog the man’s memory. That night, he was reading the paper and saw a story about a big, birthday party. Suddenly, he remembered her birthday.

He started thinking about their years together, the heartaches and struggles they had been through, and what a fine wife she had been to him. She had grown rather hard of hearing over the last few years, so he leaned toward her and yelled, “Wife, I’m proud of you.” She sat up straight in her chair. “That ain’t nothing!” she said. “I’m tired of you, too!”

Recommended for you