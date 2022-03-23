The time had come to make a significant decision.
We had been married about five years, had been in our new house just one year, when it became apparent that we could no longer afford to live in New Jersey.
The property taxes increased tremendously making it impossible for me to be a stay-at-home mom for our boys. I would have to get a part-time job just to make ends meet.
One day, I heard Christian financial radio host Larry Burkett say that we need to be part of the solution, not part of the problem. At that moment, I knew what we needed to do.
So, when my husband Ken came home that day, I said, “We have to sell the house and move somewhere we can live within our means; so, I can still be home for the boys.”
He just looked at me … shocked.
“What?” he questioned. “We’ve only been here a year? Where can we go?”
I shared what I had heard that morning and we took it all to the Lord in prayer. I was so sure this was what we needed to do. It was like I had enough faith for both of us … maybe all five of us.
But that faith couldn’t be stagnant. Faith must be exercised with actions. We are participants not spectators.
James 2: 14-25 NKJV compares faith without works and works without faith. Eventually saying that faith without works is dead and concluding, in verse 26, “For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also.”
Therefore, we couldn’t just pray and expect everything to fall into place. We had to take action and find the solution to meeting our goals.
We had a few false starts. We leaned on our own understanding (Proverbs 3:5 and 6 warns against this) and realized we were trying to pave the way instead of letting God lead us.
As we shared with other believers about our hopes, new discoveries were made. Obstacles erected themselves in various ways because a faith that works is going to be tested … but we patiently moved forward knowing it would be worth the effort.
Doing our due diligence of research and seeking counsel led us to the path the Lord had in mind all along. Opportunities for postal work opened for Ken in Sebring, Florida and our house sold in a day.
We did all we knew to do in faith trusting that God would do the rest. And, he did. That was faith at work resting on love’s foundation. Selah