Three wooden circles hang on the wall in our foyer. ‘Faith’ is etched in the top one. ‘Hope’ in the middle one. ‘Love’ completes the third.
These three words greet us and remind us that of all the biblical descriptions of love found in 1 Corinthians 13, these three remain … with love being the greatest … the foundation upon which faith and hope rest.
Love is to be longsuffering, kind, not envious. It isn’t boastful and arrogant. Rudeness is not part of its makeup; nor is selfishness, provocation, evil thoughts or iniquity.
Rather it “rejoices in the truth; bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.” (vs. 6b & 7)
It sounds like love is more than sentiment, hearts and romanticism (though these things can be expressed as well).
I think about how my mom became caregiver to my dad. His decline was gradual and Mom seemed to grow into her role one day at a time. Longsuffering and kindness were hallmarks as she sought out the best way to care for him and make him feel loved and respected.
She endured through some of her own trials as she fulfilled this role. She never lost hope as she bore this extra weight of his needs.
“For better or worse” was lived out in the good times and then in the not so good times. Not perfection, but a willing, loving heart.
I remember my mother-in-law’s last years. Since she had already been widowed for many years, she lived with her single daughter. Slowly, her needs became great enough that my sister-in-law stayed home to care for her.
It was rare to hear Joyce complain. She could have bemoaned not being able to have a more active lifestyle. But she exhibited selflessness and kindness. She invited friends to visit Mom and read the Bible. Family visited and celebrated special occasions.
And, these qualities shown by my mom to my dad and my sister-in-law to her mom are inspiring. As verse 8 says, “Love never fails.” Other things may fail, but love rooted in God is unfailing.
Both my mom and Joyce had faith and hope in God, his purposes and plans. They remained steadfast counting on his faithfulness and strength.
However, if their faith and hope were not rooted in love, it would have been a duty to be carried out. But my dad and my mother-in-law were embraced in love through each caring action.
“And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love” (vs.13) etched not on a piece of wood alone, but on our hearts. Selah