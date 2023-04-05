At our Bible study, someone shared a prayer request for a young mother whose life was hanging in the balance. The details caused all of us to mourn what she was experiencing.
Knowing this, though we did not personally know the young woman, we now had the privilege to pray for her and with others that were also praying. But an even greater component and inspiration accompanied the request.
Her young son had a heart of such faith that as he prayed he truly believed that God would heal his mother.
Days, weeks and months passed with one complication after another. Her prognosis was dire.
This could have discouraged the most stalwart faith of any adult. But not this child. Instead, he encouraged everyone not to give up and led the way by example.
Then at one of our Bible studies, there was a hopeful report. And each week that passed, that hope increased. And, to this day, health and hope are joining hands as this little child’s faith is being rewarded.
In Matthew 18: 1-4 NLT the disciples asked Jesus, “Who is greatest in the Kingdom of Heaven?”
I suppose they imagined saints of old like Moses, Isaiah, Joseph or any of the prophets. Maybe they even wondered about themselves one day.
However, when Jesus spoke, he must have stunned them with his response.
As he called a little child to him and put him among them, he said, “I tell you the truth, unless you turn from your sins and become like little children, you will never get into the Kingdom of Heaven. So anyone who becomes as humble as this little child is the greatest in the Kingdom of Heaven.”
Sometimes children can exhibit childish behavior. Of course, this is not what Jesus was referring to.
However, a child’s simple faith, trust and transparency reveals a pure and innocent heart. Through this tiny child’s example before the crowd, they saw what the Lord was teaching.
When this young boy continually prayed and led others to do the same for his mom, there was purity and innocence in his heartfelt faith that inspired those around him.
God’s grace, healing and love wrapped a quilt of hope around all of us who prayed. Those who knew her and those of us who didn’t.
Isaiah 11:6 says in part, “… and a little child will lead them all.”
And Jesus adds in Matthew 18: 5, “And anyone who welcomes a little child like this on my behalf is welcoming me.” Selah