“Keep the faith!” I’ve heard that said more than once. A good admonition and reminder that there is hope in whatever situation we may find ourselves.
However, what if keeping the faith is just another pat on the back, keep a stiff upper lip, everything will be all right platitude?
Somewhere deep inside the emptiness will persist though we may feel bolstered for a little while. So, then, what is faith and in what or whom are we supposed to place it?
When I sat down to write this column, I had faith that the chair would hold me. As I clicked the light switch, I exercised faith that the electricity would do what it is supposed to do. I had faith that I would turn on the computer and it would work.
That faith is based on what we have come to know and count on.
However, had the chair collapsed or the electricity been turned off, I would have seen that the source of my faith wasn’t very dependable.
My dad often said in parting with someone, “Keep the faith.”
However, for him it wasn’t some blind faith to bolster their self-esteem or hopes for future success. Rather, anyone who knew him knew that his faith was in a person, Jesus Christ. Knowing that, the recipient of “keep the faith” was being encouraged to get to know the only One worthy of our faith, for he is faithful.
I love the definition found in Hebrews 11:1 NLT that declares, “Faith is the confidence that what we hope for will actually happen; it gives us assurance about things we cannot see.”
Then in verse 6 we are reminded, “And it is impossible to please God without faith. Anyone who wants to come to him must believe that God exists and that he rewards those who sincerely seek him.”
There are countless times when exercising my faith in Jesus Christ (even when it has literally been as small as a mustard seed!) has proven that God truly does reward those “who sincerely seek him.”
And those times as I watched God come through encouraged my faith to grow as I would say, “I wish I had trusted him more.”
Sometimes, we put our faith in our own abilities, but in Proverbs 3: 5 & 6 God asks us to acknowledge him in all our ways and not lean on our own understanding.
And that makes all the difference.
So, in essence, faith is not knowing you can but knowing He will.”