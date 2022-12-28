I still hear my dad’s voice saying … “together.” It had always been his dream that we, as a family, would always be together.
This also included extended family. And we were a big bunch.
Dad was from a family of four siblings and Mom of 10. Double that with marriages and then cousins and we easily filled the house.
It overflowed with togetherness joy. It was as though the walls were made of elastic to hold everyone. Love, laughter and stories with phrases like ‘remember when’ would have us all laughing out loud. And, of course, good food Italian style was in bountiful supply.
Rarely did both sides come together. But sometimes a few of us overlapped. Mom and Dad, aunts and uncles all took their turns at holidays for these family times.
Yet, whether in small or large gatherings, we were together.
Fast forward to our generation and that of our children, and we see the family moving distances away from one another. We did our best to stay in touch, but it became more and more difficult for in-person family togetherness.
However, in the last few years of having to keep our distance due to pandemic fears, we have been awakened to the importance of family togetherness in any way we can get it.
In Bible times, we read about many family lines … generation after generation. We read about loving families, broken families and hurting families. But families, nonetheless.
When Jesus came to earth on that first Christmas, he could have just shown up in majesty and splendor. He could have easily been self-sufficient.
But he needed a family … a father and a mother … to care for him. This supernaturally conceived Son of God came humbly into a nondescript, smelly stable.
Yet, glory filled that place through his presence and the angelic announcement of his birth. The common became holy … set apart for God’s glory.
His lineage had been foretold (Matthew 1: 1-17). After his birth, half-brothers and sisters came along as Jesus grew physically and spiritually in this godly home.
This Christmas, we look back at Jesus’ birth with the hope of his return as he promised in John 14: 3 NKJV.
We await with eager desire so that all who believe on him can be part of God’s forever family. (The eternal reality of Dad’s greatest hope). And we agree with Ephesians 3:14 and 15, “For this reason I bow my knees to the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, from whom the whole family in heaven and earth is named.”
True family togetherness. Selah
