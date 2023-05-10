The Deborah’s Women’s Ministry of Highlands hosted its annual women’s conference at the First Hispanic Church at 3700 Schumacher Road in Sebring. Each year, the faith-filled event is held the last Saturday in April. This year, it was held April 29.
The theme of this year’s conference was “Favored Women.” Pastor Ivette Perez is the coordinator and director of Deborah’s Women’s Ministry. Perez and her husband Jesus are co-pastors at Casa de Adoracion y Albanza (House of Praise and Worship), one of the churches that sponsored the event. The Perez’s church is at 4708 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring.
“This is the sixth year of this event where we gather the women of Highlands County,” Ivette said. “This event brings them together to worship as one body.”
The event is always non-denominational and is free to the women. In between speakers, and worship, breakfast and lunch were provided to the attendants. The day was full of fellowship, food and worship.
The attendance spoke volumes to the desire for Biblical lessons and worship. Some 300 women, and a couple of men, attended. The participants arrived from Highlands County and also traveled from surrounding counties.
Interpretive dance and music were part of the program. The service was said in both English and Spanish.
“This is my gift to the community,” Ivette said.
Ivette, in particular, is grateful to be alive. In the first part of the pandemic, she contracted COVID, one of the first cases in the county. She was dangerously ill. She entered the hospital on March 31 and was not discharged until May 19. She was in a coma and flat-lined multiple times. Perez would have to get a pacemaker from COVID complications.
“I thank God I am alive. I feel the favor of God on my life. I died three times,” Ivette said in 2020.