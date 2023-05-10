The Deborah’s Women’s Ministry of Highlands hosted its annual women’s conference at the First Hispanic Church at 3700 Schumacher Road in Sebring. Each year, the faith-filled event is held the last Saturday in April. This year, it was held April 29.

The theme of this year’s conference was “Favored Women.” Pastor Ivette Perez is the coordinator and director of Deborah’s Women’s Ministry. Perez and her husband Jesus are co-pastors at Casa de Adoracion y Albanza (House of Praise and Worship), one of the churches that sponsored the event. The Perez’s church is at 4708 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring.

