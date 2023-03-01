SEBRING — Seventy-five faithful members gathered in the sanctuary on Feb. 18 to celebrate at First Presbyterian Church, ARP of Sebring. They came to celebrate the church’s 110th anniversary.
Reverend Karl Davis welcomed all and introduced James Pollard, director of the Sebring Historical Society. Pollard took the audience through the past and gave some history of the First Presbyterian Church, ARP of Sebring.
It was so enlightening to find out the struggles the faithful had at that time, and how they had to work together to grow the church. Just like we are doing in our present time.
Having learned the past, a very good friend, Reverend Ray Cameron, senior pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid, addressed the future. We listened to ways to grow the Church in both membership and outreach for the future. He mentioned how we all need to work together to reach out to our community and let them know who we are and what we can do for them. We will advance with prayer and determination.
The Rose Window in the sanctuary was explained; the history dates back to 1975. In only four weeks, the crafty sewers of Lake Placid Presbyterian Church made a wall hanging, honoring the rose window and the importance of certain Bible verses associated with it.
The wall hanging was presented to the congregational chairman, Barney Hart, by Kristie Busch. After a closing prayer, everyone enjoyed a fellowship dinner.
This is our future, look for us to have many more celebrations.