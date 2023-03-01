SEBRING — Seventy-five faithful members gathered in the sanctuary on Feb. 18 to celebrate at First Presbyterian Church, ARP of Sebring. They came to celebrate the church’s 110th anniversary.

Reverend Karl Davis welcomed all and introduced James Pollard, director of the Sebring Historical Society. Pollard took the audience through the past and gave some history of the First Presbyterian Church, ARP of Sebring.

Recommended for you