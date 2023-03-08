SEBRING — In 2021, Emmanuel United Church of Christ received a $26,000 grant from NO KID HUNGRY to build a handicap accessible community garden and to provide fresh food to the residents of Highlands County. It was the idea of Emmanuel’s Service Ministry team leader, Steve Wills, whose sister lost her mobility after a motorcycle accident.

A project team, led by church Moderator Diane Griffith, was formed with local architect Michael Griffith creating the plans. Michael came up with the innovative idea to create the garden beds with drainage pipes. Upon contacting the local company, Advanced Drainage System (ADS), the owner immediately offered to supply the pipes for free.

