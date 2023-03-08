SEBRING — In 2021, Emmanuel United Church of Christ received a $26,000 grant from NO KID HUNGRY to build a handicap accessible community garden and to provide fresh food to the residents of Highlands County. It was the idea of Emmanuel’s Service Ministry team leader, Steve Wills, whose sister lost her mobility after a motorcycle accident.
A project team, led by church Moderator Diane Griffith, was formed with local architect Michael Griffith creating the plans. Michael came up with the innovative idea to create the garden beds with drainage pipes. Upon contacting the local company, Advanced Drainage System (ADS), the owner immediately offered to supply the pipes for free.
Further donations came from Lowe’s, Leisure Acres Inc., Florida Glass & Mirror, The UCC Florida Conference, Jonnie Lynch of Hobby Hill, and Millie Grime.
In November 2022 the project was completed and named The Garden Of Hope. Applications to the community went out and three of the four plots were given to a local family and to the consumers of Arc, a local organization for people living with developmental disabilities. The fourth plot became an herb garden available for anyone to glean from.
On Monday, March 13, at 10 a.m. Emmanuel UCC is holding a dedication service outside for The Garden Of Hope with donors present, community leaders and those who are utilizing the garden. Following the dedication, there will be a time of light refreshments and the music of Steve Jones inside the church Fellowship Hall. The church is at 3315 Hope Street (off Hammock Road).
For further information, contact Rev. George Miller at gmiller@euccfl.org or 863-214-4101.