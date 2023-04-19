He crawled into my lap and sat there for a while just being loved. Hugs, prayers, a good story book and soon the glistening tears subsided. He’d been disappointed when a special visit fell through and his expectations had been dashed.
Disappointment and dashed expectations can produce the inability to trust again. Unless a new perspective invites hope leading to great expectations instead.
It reminds me of the beauty and sweet fragrance of a rose, and, yet, thorns still adorn its stem.
As Good Friday approaches, I think of that crown of thorns that our Lord endured for me and for you. The humiliation, shame and horrors of the crucifixion.
The very life blood the disciples had come to expect in their close relationship with Jesus had flowed out of him. His dead body was in the grave and those unimaginable horrors of his death hovered in an unwelcome cloud over them.
The morning of the third day. An angel declared at the empty tomb, “He is not here; for He has risen, as He said.” (Matthew 28: 6 NKJV)
Then the joy of life, hope and eternity captivated their hearts and minds in a deeper, more profound way than ever before as they encountered the risen Christ.
The glistening tears of sadness and hopelessness that Jesus’ followers had endured soon turned into renewed expectation, joy and hope.
Like a jewel with many facets, God’s Word is forever reflecting new light. Though my heartache for my child wasn’t erased, my spirit merged with God’s Spirit within me. My perspective changed and I came face to face with my changeless God and was able to help lift my son’s spirits.
God uses the miseries and heartaches we experience for good in our lives and eventually in the lives of others. Though the incidents may not be good in themselves, our response makes a difference.
If we choose to see things through God’s perspective, it’s as if we crawl into his lap for comfort and healing. All at once we’ll realize that such intimacy was made possible because of the ache, the misery.
And we’re suddenly aware of the gift of his presence.
Live with great expectation. Keep your eyes and ears attuned and on alert, ready to see, hear and perceive his truth.
So, when misery comes our way, let’s choose to see God’s purpose and perspective in it. For the disciples and us today, new life and eternity blossomed from the crucifixion on Resurrection morning.
Even our tears will glisten as jewels when our eyes focus on him. Selah