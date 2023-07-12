A tomato grower hired a hobo to grade his tomatoes. The instructions given were quite simple: “All you have to do is go through this pile of tomatoes and put the large ones in this bin over here. If the tomatoes are small, then put them in that other bin over there.”
After about 30 minutes, the hobo went to his employer and announced nervously that he was quitting. “Is the work too hard?” the grower asked in utter disbelief.
“Oh, no, the work is easy,” replied the hobo. “I just can’t stand making all those decisions.”
Each of us has many decisions to make in this life – some important and some unimportant; some difficult and some easy. However, the decision-making process is not always the toughest part. Often, the toughest part is living with the consequences of our decisions. This makes it terribly important to attempt to make the right decisions in everything we do, but can we know which decisions are the right ones? Is there such a thing anymore as a right decision?
Depending upon how one looks at them, the answers to those questions are both “No” and “Yes.” There may be no right answer to the type of shoes you buy or pants you wear. There may be no right answer to the way you part your hair or wear your make-up. However, as far as our salvation is concerned, God has given us all the answers we need in the Bible to make the right decisions. This is demonstrated in the words of the apostle in 2 Peter 1:3, “seeing that His divine power has granted to us everything pertaining to life and godliness, through the true knowledge of Him who called us by His own glory and excellence.”
I like to describe the Bible as God’s spiritual roadmap. It shows the way to an eternal home in Heaven for each of us. There are many curves through which we must go, hills over which we must travel, and potholes left and right we must dodge. Yet, if we follow the map exactly (without taking any unmarked exits and getting lost along the way), then our trip will be well worth the effort when we reach our final destination.
Hosea 14:9 reads, “Whoever is wise, let him understand these things; whoever is discerning, let him know them. For the ways of the Lord are right, and the righteous will walk in them, but transgressors will stumble in them.” Remember, the decisions we make may not always be easy, but the right ones are there and worth choosing.
Pick up a Bible today and follow God’s spiritual roadmap home!