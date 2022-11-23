Caleb said, “And now, behold, the Lord has kept me alive, as He said, these forty-five years, ever since the Lord spoke this word to Moses while Israel wandered in the wilderness; and now, here I am this day, eighty-five years old. As yet I am as strong this day as on the day that Moses sent me; just as my strength was then, so now is my strength for war, both for going out and for coming in” (Joshua 14:10,11). How old would you be if you did not know how old you are?

Are you using age as an excuse or as an advantage? “The sliver-haired head is a crown of glory, if it is found in the way of righteousness” and “The glory of young men is their strength, and the splendor of old men is their gray head” (Proverbs 16:31; 20:29).

Recommended for you