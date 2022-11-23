Caleb said, “And now, behold, the Lord has kept me alive, as He said, these forty-five years, ever since the Lord spoke this word to Moses while Israel wandered in the wilderness; and now, here I am this day, eighty-five years old. As yet I am as strong this day as on the day that Moses sent me; just as my strength was then, so now is my strength for war, both for going out and for coming in” (Joshua 14:10,11). How old would you be if you did not know how old you are?
Are you using age as an excuse or as an advantage? “The sliver-haired head is a crown of glory, if it is found in the way of righteousness” and “The glory of young men is their strength, and the splendor of old men is their gray head” (Proverbs 16:31; 20:29).
YOU have a ministry: “…the older men be sober, reverent, temperate, sound in faith, in love, in patience; the older women likewise, that they be reverent in behavior, not slanderers, not given to much wine, teachers of good things-that they admonish the young women to love their husband, to love their children, to be discreet, chaste, homemakers, good, obedient to their own husbands, that the word of God may not be blasphemed. Likewise, exhort the young men to be sober-minded, in all things showing yourself to be a pattern of good works; in doctrine showing integrity, reverence, incorruptibility, sound speech that cannot be condemned, that one who is an opponent may be ashamed, having nothing evil to say of you” (Titus 2:2-8). No excuses…accept the challenge!!
Take heart! Joshua worked to the end being 110 years old. (Joshua 24:29); Anna “served God with fastings and prayers night and day” being 84 years old. (Luke 2:36,37); Paul was “aged and now also a prisoner of Jesus Christ” (Philemon :9). Manasseh woke up spiritually before he died at age 67+. (2 Chronicles 33:11-13)
And a word to the young! “Honor your father and mother” (Ephesians 6:2) has no age limit. “Do not rebuke an older man, but exhort him as a father, younger men as brothers, older women as mothers, younger women as sisters, with all purity. Honor widows who are really widows” (1 Timothy 5:1-3). This mindset of respect is aged, “You shall rise before the gray headed and honor the presence of an old man…” (Leviticus 19:32). “The father of the righteous will greatly rejoice, and he who begets a wise child will delight in him. Let your father and mother be glad and let her who bore you rejoice” (Proverbs 23:24,25).
“Let me grow lovely, growing old — so many fine things do; Laces, and ivory, and gold and silks need not be new; And there is healing in old trees, old streets a glamour hold; why may not I, as well as these, grow lovely, growing old?” (Karle Barker) “Youth is not a time of life, it is a state of mind. You are as young as your faith, as old as your doubts-as young as your self-confidence, as old as your fear-as young as your hope, as old as your despair.” (Douglas MacArthur)
Frank Parker is a resident of Sebring.