It had been almost two months since we began our search for a house in the Chattanooga area.
Selling our house was one thing in this unusual market. Buying one was still another.
We knew how difficult it would be to find something, but not until we were actually in that set of circumstances did we really know.
To say it was difficult and exasperating is to put it mildly.
We’d find a house online, call our realtor with the hope of seeing it personally when we drove there … four hours away. Or, take a video tour with our agent.
In so many cases, other bids were accepted before we could think twice. Or we would discover that ‘no’ was the answer again due to unanticipated problems.
Then we took a video tour of a house that we really liked. We were going there the next day and fortunately were able to bid on it. However, someone else’s bid was accepted over ours and the house was now pending.
The days turned into months and we kept looking. But I couldn’t get that house out of my mind. I prayed to know if this was the Lord’s voice keeping it in my mind so I wouldn’t give up. Or was it my vivid imagination.
God answered me in so many ways … through Scripture, music, other people’s stories and then with peace. As house after house was a no, I would walk away peacefully knowing God had something better and that the pending house could still be it.
I had committed to waiting with expectation. Now I was reminded of his care through Scriptures in Habakkuk 3:17-18 NKJV, “Though the fig tree may not blossom, nor fruit be on the vine … Yet I will rejoice in the Lord. I will joy in the God of my salvation. And then chapter 3:2, “For the vision is yet for an appointed time; but at the end it will speak, and it will not lie. Though it tarries, wait for it; because it will surely come, it will not tarry.”
And, so, when the text came that the pending house was back on the market, we rejoiced and made our second offer, which they accepted. We knew that if this house became ours it was by God’s grace alone and for his glory.
Hopefully, by the time you are reading this, we are settled into our new adventure at ‘Grace Cottage!’
So, if you are in God’s waiting room, be assured he keeps his promises and will come through for you. Selah