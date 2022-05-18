It invaded our minds calmly and surprisingly…a thought stirring around in our heads. After praying and talking it through, we realized (though we didn’t understand) that the purpose for which we had come to the High Country in North Carolina was changing.
We struggled with it for a time as we wanted to be sure this nudging was from God. So, when we made the decision to let go of working with a children’s home after almost six years, peace followed and we knew we had made the right decision.
God had closed that door.
Then, not long after, he opened a window.
We now teach two of our grandchildren their home school Bible curriculum online. We meet every Wednesday, see their precious faces, hear their voices and laughter, and watch how they are growing in God’s Word.
It wasn’t long after when other volunteer opportunities also changed and we wondered what was going on. We prayed and waited for an answer.
And it came. But not as we would have expected.
After our son and his wife sold their house for a move to Chattanooga, Tennessee, they suggested we look into seeing about the value of our house. The news was good.
Ken and I recognized other signs signaling change like Ken’s asthma kicking up in cold weather; appreciating family nearby when health issues arise. Even the idea of a new adventure in this season of life captured our thoughts.
These and other things led us to put our house for sale and move nearer to our son and daughter-by-love. The house sold in two days.
But shortly after, we came to see how crazy the real estate market is right now. Finding a house isn’t the same as it used to be. Especially when we live four hours away.
The challenge brought anxiety into my thinking. “What if…”
But God is faithful. In the past, he has amazingly met similar needs. I couldn’t let anxious thoughts rob me of my peace.
Then I read Psalm 27:14 AMP, “Wait and hope for and expect the Lord; be brave and of good courage and let your heart be stout and enduring. Yes, wait for and hope for and expect the Lord.”
Those words from God set my feet to dancing, my heart to hopefulness and my mind to focus on him not the circumstances. He is never too early or too late. He is always working and has all the details under control.
So, as we wait, I have chosen to live each moment in a spirit of expectation. Selah