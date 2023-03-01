Lent is the 40-day period that precedes Easter which is observed by many Christians. It is a time of spiritual introspection and self-examination that leads to the renewal of our faith and a closer relationship with God. Many of the observances of Lent are similar to the soulful reflection and contemplation most of us experience at some time in our grief. When we grieve, we look inward – we see who we really are, what we’re really made of, what it is we value, what it is we’re holding onto. At the core of our inmost being we find whether our faith is a superficial ornament of life or the essential foundation on which all of life is built.
A few days after Ash Wednesday one year, I was driving along trying to figure out why I wasn’t feeling very attuned to Lent. As I paused to look inside my own heart, I realized that my sense of disconnection had to do with distractions – the daily care of a mother with Alzheimer’s disease, the demands of business, the persistent state of feeling barely above the water line in my volunteer and personal commitments. My laundry list included all the things of this world that often keep us from diving below our grief-battered surface to find what’s still whole inside and what’s really broken.
When we grieve, especially at Lent, sometimes it is sufficient simply to identify and acknowledge our distractions and pray that our mind, heart and soul will find some deeper focus. Perhaps we make the spiritual effort to see the interplay of grief and Lent in our lives, or maybe we defer our soul-searching to sometime in the future when some balance and order return to life – when the muddle is less, when we have a clearer view of life, when we can breathe again. There are no rules for Lent or grief.
Lent is a time that leads us toward spiritual growth. When we direct our focus away from the distractions of life, we create space within our grieving heart to be still and listen. Often, we discern within the recesses of our restless soul manifestations of our woundedness that are dark and unfamiliar – negativity, cynicism, guarded resentment, protective pride. Lent is a season in which we purge our heart and soul of all that threatens our emotional and physical well-being. It is a moment of passage in grief when we are mindful of all that blocks the way forward, even as we seek to free ourselves from every impediment that threatens the promise of fulness of life beyond our grief.
At Lent, as in grief, we seek a deeper experience of the grace of God, the love that destroys all our pride. Look within. Listen within. As we grieve at Lent, we see more clearly that God’s grace is the essence of love at work in our lives, the sacred gift that restores us and makes us whole.
And after you have suffered for a little while, the God of all grace, who has called you to His eternal glory in Christ, will himself restore, support, strengthen and establish you.
What is grief? Really? If you have never experienced it, but perhaps are trying to ready yourself at the experience, how exactly can grief be explained?
Grief is the expression of everything we’ve ever lost, that meant something to us.
Grief is a process where we can learn the true meaning of life and surrender to the meaning of death.
Grief is the experience of one of life’s hardest lessons and at the same time one of the greatest gifts to us.
Grief is the fresh wound of loss – which starts out burning then later, turns to soothing.
Grief is the unique life mosaic of our most cherished memories.
Grief is our gift to our loved ones and friends, who made our life feel special.
Grief is what reminds us of our aliveness and our gratitude for life.
Grief is the love that extends beyond our reach.
Grief is the process of letting go, without having to say goodbye.
Grief is the language of loss.
Grief is the tender touch of friendship and care, within the turmoil of transition.
Grief is the heart that fills our chest to bursting.
Grief is the ‘midnight darkness’, so that we might know the ‘morning light’.
Grief is the challenge of courage, to strengthen our faith.
Grief is the regret, of all the things unsaid and undone.
Grief is the lens through which we gain new understanding and ‘sight’.
Grief awakens our ageless and innocent ‘child’ within.
Grief is like the seasons of the year, beginning with winter…
Grief is the forgiveness of life’s failures, beginning with our own.
Grief is a path to learning self-compassion and empathy for others.
Grief is the forge and anvil by which we are masterfully reshaped by the ‘Blacksmith’ of Creation.
Grief is the soul’s passage from one stage of life, into the next.
Grief silences all other voices but one, the voice of love.
Grief is the final battle, before victory.
JoMarie Grinkiewicz is a member of St. Catherine Catholic parish and has been facilitating GriefShare sessions for more than 10 years. If you are interested in registering, please contact JoMarie at jo.marie719@outlook.com.