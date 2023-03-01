Lent is the 40-day period that precedes Easter which is observed by many Christians. It is a time of spiritual introspection and self-examination that leads to the renewal of our faith and a closer relationship with God. Many of the observances of Lent are similar to the soulful reflection and contemplation most of us experience at some time in our grief. When we grieve, we look inward – we see who we really are, what we’re really made of, what it is we value, what it is we’re holding onto. At the core of our inmost being we find whether our faith is a superficial ornament of life or the essential foundation on which all of life is built.

A few days after Ash Wednesday one year, I was driving along trying to figure out why I wasn’t feeling very attuned to Lent. As I paused to look inside my own heart, I realized that my sense of disconnection had to do with distractions – the daily care of a mother with Alzheimer’s disease, the demands of business, the persistent state of feeling barely above the water line in my volunteer and personal commitments. My laundry list included all the things of this world that often keep us from diving below our grief-battered surface to find what’s still whole inside and what’s really broken.

Recommended for you