The Heartland American-Israeli Initiative meets monthly during the winter months. Its mission as read by President Bobby Lee at each of the luncheons is: “To support and promote vigorously the long-standing partnership between the United States and Israel by heightening awareness at the grassroots level among government representatives, local institutions and the general public.”

HAII has done this by holding major breakfasts where compelling speakers have talked about our relationship with the only democracy in the Middle East, sponsored field trips to the Florida Holocaust Memorial and Museum, and brought to Highlands County many speakers whose parents and relatives have suffered the atrocities while imprisoned at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.

Recommended for you