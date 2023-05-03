The Heartland American-Israeli Initiative meets monthly during the winter months. Its mission as read by President Bobby Lee at each of the luncheons is: “To support and promote vigorously the long-standing partnership between the United States and Israel by heightening awareness at the grassroots level among government representatives, local institutions and the general public.”
HAII has done this by holding major breakfasts where compelling speakers have talked about our relationship with the only democracy in the Middle East, sponsored field trips to the Florida Holocaust Memorial and Museum, and brought to Highlands County many speakers whose parents and relatives have suffered the atrocities while imprisoned at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
HAII members, their guests and the public are invited to attend the last speaker/luncheon of the season. It will be held Wednesday, May 10 at Chicane’s Restaurant in Sebring beginning at 11:45 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. Guests arrive and simply order their lunch off the special menu.
The guest speaker is Dr. Bobby Baum, PhD. He will discuss, “Why Hitler Was Wrong abut Race.” Baum holds his PhD in virology from the University of Florida. He has taken numerous courses in genetics and evolution. He has done research in molecular biology/genetics at University of Florida, Indiana University, Harvard University and University of South Florida. He has been retired for the past 11 years, after spending three decades at Florida Southern College.
Baum will discuss why Hitler’s beliefs did not spring from the popular antisemitic beliefs held by many people in the early 20th century. It was based on a misunderstanding of natural selection, which gave rise to eugenics, a pseudoscience. Eugenics posited that selective “breeding” would improve the race and that some races were superior to others.
Hitler’s belief led him and his inner circle to commit some of the worse atrocities in human history. They gassed, tortured, dehumanized and tried to destroy the Jewish race, all in the desire to improve the Aryan race and the belief Aryans were in a struggle with Jews to be the master race.
Registration for the HAII speaker/luncheon is not required. Just come, meet new friends and hear a most compelling presentation and leave impassioned to say, “Never again!”